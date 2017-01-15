Dr. Pepper Commercial: Lil’ Sweet Causes Social Media Uproar But Is It Disrespectful?

The latest diet Dr. Pepper commercial featuring Lil’ Sweet (played by American Idol runner-up Justin Guarini) is causing an uproar on social media this weekend. The commercial, posted by iSpot TV, shows a “tiny man” riding a “tiny horse,” singing to a couple of cowboys and then showing off with some rather flamboyant rope work.

While the commercial was likely intended to be entertaining, many television viewers have a big problem with the 30-second spot.

The similarities between the Lil’ Sweet character and the late and beloved artist, Prince, are self-evident and undeniable. Said similarities seems to be the source of ire for many of these outraged viewers.

@jdlingle Lil Sweet likes you too and for all the love a brought you a sweeeeeeet delicious diet dr. Pepper pic.twitter.com/fYfT6uqGe1 — Lil’ Sweet (@LilSwee55358058) August 26, 2016

This diet Dr. Pepper commercial is making waves on Twitter this evening with several users tweeting their disgust with the company and its decision to continue using Lil’ Sweet to represent their brand.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Theirs a Dr. Pepper commercial that’s it seem to me is mocking the late Great Prince. Anyone in agreement? — David Torres (@lares51) January 15, 2017

Did you just see the Dr Pepper commercial did they just use the image like Prince? Really!!!! — Cizzle C (@cizzleccomedy) January 15, 2017

I feel like it’s not ok for @drpepper to use the “Lil’ Sweet” guy commercials since Prince died https://t.co/R9wKJJnJfq — Horchy (@RHorchy) January 15, 2017

Prince was alive when I said that. Dr. Pepper is classless for still using his likeness after his death. — Mary’s Son (@WestCoastOffnse) January 15, 2017

I’ll never drink diet Dr Pepper after watching that commercial — Mike (IMMY) Imhoff (@1_Immy) January 15, 2017

The Dr Pepper commercial with the tiny cowboy? This is some sort of a poor version of Prince thing right? — Randolph Terrance (@realtalkforyou) January 15, 2017

This Dr Pepper commercial with the Red headed cowboy ain’t funny at all. — G.O (@GiovannieRay) January 15, 2017

#DrPepper Prince estate should sue. — Merdies Hayes (@mrhayes1029) January 15, 2017

As you can see, the diet Dr. Pepper commercial featuring Lil’ Sweet is gaining a lot of traction, which is generally good. However, many people seem absolutely disgusted that Lil’ Sweet’s resemblance to Prince is so obvious. Several people have said that airing the commercial after Prince passed away is in poor taste.

What some may not realize is that the Lil’ Sweet character was created long before Prince’s untimely death. That said, many people still feel that Lil’ Sweet shouldn’t be a Dr. Pepper staple anymore, out of respect.

On the flip side, the diet Dr. Pepper commercial starring Lil’ Sweet is entertaining plenty of other people and isn’t causing any kind of commotion for them. Several people have actually weighed in and told of their enjoyment of Lil’ Sweet and the new commercial, which you can watch below.

After watching the diet Dr. Pepper Lil’ Sweet commercial, which side of the issue are you falling on? Do you think that Dr. Pepper should discontinue airing these commercials out of respect for Prince and his family, friends, and fans? Or, do you think that the commercial is entertaining and that Lil’ Sweet is a fun character that does his job of promoting diet Dr. Pepper?

#IdolFinale – Why is no one talking about the most successful Idol yet: Justin Guarini, now Dr. Pepper’s Lil’ Sweet? pic.twitter.com/s315zncNEp — Jennifer Konerman (@JenniferTalksTV) April 7, 2016

Here is a look at some of the reaction from the other perspective.

The “Lil Sweet Dr. Pepper” commercials be having me rollllling???????????????? — – Boat ; (@FranklnKevn) January 15, 2017

That Dr Pepper commercial is hilarious — Hey Chef (@ChefWaites) January 15, 2017

Dr. Pepper with the commercial of the day #littlesweet — Nick Smith (@swaggle316) January 15, 2017

[Featured Image by Chones/Shutterstock]