Miley Cyrus Helps Liam Hemsworth Celebrate His Birthday With Marijuana And The Pal She Sends Peeing Pictures To

Liam Hemsworth got high with a little help from one of his fiancée’s friends at his 27th birthday party in Malibu, a marijuana-themed bash that was seemingly planned by Miley Cyrus. According to Us Weekly, Snoop Dogg provided the gift bags for the birthday party, and they contained goodies from his cannabis-centric company, Merry Jane. In lieu of a punch bowl, there were bowls of pre-rolled joints for partygoers to enjoy. And who needs birthday cake when you can nosh on pot chocolate?

“There was literally a whole bar with bowls of joints, laced chocolate and bags of marijuana for guests to take,” a source told Us Weekly.

Miley Cyrus shared a photo of the joints and the Merry Jane gifts bags on her Instagram page, and she revealed that her guests got to sip on the company’s margaritas infused with CBD cannabis oil. Cyrus also showed off the interesting accessories that she wore to Liam Hemsworth’s birthday party: thick gold chains, a boa made out of fake hundred dollar bills, and a pair of fuzzy black cat ears.

@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

The January 13 party wasn’t just a celebration of ganja and Liam Hemsworth’s birth. Miley Cyrus’ fiancé reportedly had to share his big day with two other important people in Miley’s life: her sister Noah and her collaborator and friend, The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne. Noah Cyrus was celebrating her 17th birthday, and Coyne was celebrating turning 56 on Friday the 13th.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Miley Cyrus and Wayne Coyne became good buds after she tweeted him a birthday greeting three years ago. Now they text each other every day, but Cyrus has a strange way of communicating with Coyne.

“I’ll say: ‘What are you doing?’ and she’ll send me pictures of herself peeing,” Coyne recently told the Guardian. “Sometimes it’s 1,000 times a day, sometimes it’s a couple of times a day, but we’re in each other’s lives.”

Even though Miley Cyrus made Liam Hemsworth share his birthday party with her peeing picture pal and her sister, she made sure to let Liam know that he holds an extra-special place in her heart. Miley shared a sweet Instagram message for her fiancé on Instagram, calling him her “favorite being EVER EVER EVER!”

Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! ???????????????????? I love you @liamhemsworth A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:30am PST

The massive amount of marijuana at Liam Hemsworth’s birthday party probably gave Miley Cyrus’ guests the munchies, and Miley knew exactly what they needed to nosh on to kill those pot-fueled food cravings. Liam’s sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky, shared an Instagram photo of the gigantic pizza that was served at the party. Pataky seemingly had a blast at the bash, dubbing it the “Best party ever!!” in one of her Instagram posts.

We won't be hungry!!!/ no nos quedaremos con hambre!! Bro!! @cristianprieto.filmmaker #rapparty #happybirthday #bestpartyever A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

Noah Cyrus reportedly got a tattoo after the party, as did Wayne Coyne and his girlfriend, Katy Weaver.

Us Weekly‘s insider made the birthday bash for Noah, Wayne, and Liam sound like a laid-back affair.

“The party was intimate, mostly close friends and family. It was very fun and everyone had a really relaxed time. Miley was socializing with all the guests and was super nice.”

However, Wayne Coyne shared an Instagram photo of the party’s aftermath, it makes it look like everyone had a pretty wild night.

..end A photo posted by Wayne Coyne (@waynecoyne5) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Do you think Liam Hemsworth enjoyed celebrating his birthday with Miley Cyrus and Mary Jane? Share your thoughts on the pot party in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]