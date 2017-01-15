Lala Kent, Kristen Doute Have Huge Off Camera Fight, Almost Come To Blows

It has been very obvious that Lala Kent and Kristen Doute don’t get along on Vanderpump Rules. These two have their issues, and it turns out a source is saying that they almost came to blows recently while at SUR. The thing is the cameras weren’t rolling to catch it all. Page Six shared the details about what their source said went down. This all allegedly went down on Tuesday while at SUR.

As you know Lala Kent ends up quitting Vanderpump Rules during this season of filming. Lala may not work at SUR anymore, but she still feels comfortable there. A source shared about a recent visit that Lala had to SUR and how things went with Kristen Doute.

“Lala is working on an EP right now so she was actually having a sit-down with DJ Duffey from ‘Basketball Wives,’ talking producing records and stuff like that. There were about seven or eight people when [the group] had gotten to Sur, and I guess Lala had went into the room where they let the old staff sit and drink, and Kristen went in there and told her to get out.”

The source shared that they moved to another table, but that didn’t stop Kristen Doute from yelling at her. The source said, “Kristen came over and just started screaming at Lala and said, ‘Get off my show, you don’t belong here, you’re nothing.’ Just screaming and pointing at her.'” It sounds like these two just can’t get along at all. Lala Kent has issues with other people as well.

This wasn’t the end of it, though. After that, the source said “Lala was basically like, ‘Shut up, we’re having drinks, go away.’ Kristen continued to yell, and she stomped out and yelled over to [a staff member] across the bar, ‘Peter, get her out of here.'”

E! Online shared a few more details about what allegedly went down with Lala Kent and Kristen Doute at SUR. Their source said that as Lala Kent and her guests drove off in a cab Kristen yelled at them, “Whore.” You can’t imagine that Lisa Vanderpump was fine with the way that Kristen was acting at her restaurant. The source said that Lala is focusing on her music career so she distances herself from these people. Lala Kent has moved on from the show and even told E! Online not long ago why she doesn’t want any part of it.

“I think just the negativity finally got to me. I’m not good at separating real life from work, so it started trickling into my everyday relationships with people who have nothing to do with the show and once that started happening that was like not OK anymore.”

The fans are unsure about Lala Kent leaving the show, but it sounds like the decision is made. Even though James Kennedy was fired, he still sticks around on the show and you never know if Lisa might decide to hire him again at some point. Lala doesn’t have any desire to come back, though.

Are you shocked to hear that Lala Kent and Kristen Doute got into a big fight on Vanderpump Rules? Do you think that these two will ever work through their problems? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules when they air on Mondays on Bravo. It doesn’t seem like you will be seeing Lala much more on the series this season.

