Kata Sarka Photos: See The Former Miss Hungary Who Claimed Donald Trump Propositioned Her In A Moscow Hotel

Kata Sarka made the claim more than six months ago, but now the Hungarian beauty queen’s accusations that Donald Trump propositioned her are going viral in the wake of a bombshell report about the president-elect’s alleged misbehavior in Russia.

Photos of the former Miss Hungary are going viral this weekend after a May 2016 interview resurfaced, showing Kata Sarka recounting an alleged encounter with Donald Trump. In an appearance on the show Kasza Taxi — which the U.K.’s Metro noted is similar to James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment — Sarka claimed that Trump tried to get her up to his hotel room while she was in Moscow for the 2013 Miss Universe competition.

“He was standing in the middle of a group of bodyguards, he grabbed my hand, he pulled me towards himself and he asked in English — ‘Who are you?’ ” she said. “I was so surprised — I’ll tell you who it was in a moment — I was so surprised that I couldn’t say anything except ‘Hungary.’ ”

Kata Sarka then revealed the identity of the mystery man.

“He gave me his business card with his private number, and he told me in which hotel, which room he was staying in — and that his name is Donald Trump.”

Though her claim gained little attention at the time, Kata Sarka has now burst back into the spotlight amid a bombshell report claiming that the Russian government has been grooming Donald Trump for years and had been compiling embarrassing material. The report, which was compiled by a former MI6 member who has maintained deep connections within Russia and is well-respected in the international intelligence community, claimed that some of this material included video of Donald Trump having sex with prostitutes while in Russia.

The full report was first published by BuzzFeed, including the bizarre allegation that Trump had an orgy in the same bed where Barack and Michelle Obama had slept during their visit to Russia.

“According to Source D, where s/he had been present, TRUMP’s (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and Mrs OBAMA (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him. The hotel was known to be under FSB control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to.”

The resurfaced interview from Kata Sarka has now led to a surge in interest in her photos and background. Sarka’s story was featured in news outlets across the globe, and her name became a top trending term on Google.

Miss Hungary Kata Sarka Says Trump Invited Her To His Hotel Room While Married To Melania https://t.co/yCeopCNwwx via @Hollywoodlife — CoCo Meshelle (@cocomeshelle) January 15, 2017

Kata Sarka’s story is strikingly similar to a number of women who came forward during the summer of 2016 claiming that Trump acted in a sexually inappropriate manner. The women came forward after the emergency of a 2005 Access Hollywood video in which Trump appeared to brag about sexually assaulting women.

Those claims led to a sharp drop in the polls for Donald Trump, but he ultimately recovered and defeated Hillary Clinton in a stunning finish to the 2016 presidential election. The women who leveled sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations against Trump have remained largely silent since then.

And even with all the photos and background on Kata Sarka going viral, it’s not clear if the former Miss Hungary has any plans to go public to once again discuss her encounter with Donald Trump.

