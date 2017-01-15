‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Is ‘Full Of S**t’ And Michael Shay was Never ‘In Love’ With Her Claim His Friends

Scheana and Mike Shay’s divorce shocked many Vanderpump Rules fans, but is there more behind the breakup than meets the eye? Mike’s close friend and fellow band member Nicole Arbour told Radar Online that their marriage and divorce was all manufactured for the cameras.

“Scheana and Shay were told if they didn’t cause more drama that she would be fired because she wasn’t interesting enough,” Arbour explained. “They needed more drama from her. And that’s what started causing so many problems in their marriage.”

Arbour claims that “Mike wasn’t into” Scheana, and that she was only in the relationship because it kept her on the reality show. Even worse, Scheana prompted Mike to create more drama so that she could remain in the spotlight. The demands eventually wore Mike out to the point they don’t even talk to each other anymore.

“She’s really mean to him and it’s just like, they don’t even communicate. They can’t speak. She’s yelling at him and telling him he’s doing things wrong or they’re not making noise.”

Despite bashing Scheana for being “full of s**t” about Mike’s mysterious disappearance, Arbour admitted that Mike always had good things to say about Scheana. “He always spoke highly of her, like, ‘I love my wife. My wife is amazing. I love her so much,'” she stated. “But none of us ever saw that. We never saw them being in love, but I didn’t know them that long.”

As far as Mike’s disappearance is concerned, Arbour offered an alternative explanation. She described a time when Mike locked his keys inside the studio and was forced to walk home. At the time, he wasn’t able to call Scheana and tell her what happened but was only gone for a few hours.

“It’s sad that this is what these people have to do,” she concluded. “They have to make up lies and try to run with them so they have a career next year because they’re desperate storylines.”

Despite the negative comments, Bravo TV is reporting that Scheana is doing better than ever after the divorce. Stassi Schroeder told the outlet that she’s never seen Scheana this happy and she is proud of how her co-star handled the divorce. She didn’t feel the same about Mike.

“Honestly, I don’t think anyone’s seen Shay in months. None of us are happy with him because the way that he handled the divorce, and what he has said about Scheana just grosses me out. And I’m just, ‘Get out of here.’ I don’t want to be around him.”

Even Mike’s friends on Vanderpump Rules haven’t talked to him after the split. According to Bravo TV, Tom Sandoval admitted that Mike distanced himself from the cast following the divorce.

“The last time I talked to Shay was a little bit ago, maybe about a month-and-a-half ago. I haven’t talked to him since. I don’t know if he feels like we’re all just gonna be friends with Scheana or whatever. He disconnected from a lot of us on social media, pretty much all of us. But I reached out to him. I think he’s doing OK. I hope he’s doing OK. But yeah, I would like to talk to him at some point, see how he’s doing.”

Sandoval admitted that he isn’t sure what happened between Scheana and Mike. Although he believes they may have pulled the plug a little early, he is still waiting to see what unfolds in the coming months before casting judgment.

Scheana, meanwhile, is ready to move on. During an interview with E! News, Scheana admitted that she’s open to finding love again and is ready to enter the dating world. Whether or not this means a new love is on the horizon is yet to be seen.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Monday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]