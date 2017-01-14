‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 74 Review, 75 Preview: Super Saiyan Gohan Returns As Training For Universal Tournament Intensifies

With Dragon Ball Super Episode 74, Gohan fans could rest assured that the popular character has gone full circle. While Goku’s firstborn son took a bit of time getting back into his fighting rhythm, his actions by the end of Ep 74, as well as his sparring scenes against his father in the DBS Episode 75 preview, are proof that the Gohan everyone knows and loves is back. Overall, Dragon Ball Super Episode 74 is exactly what it should be – an episode that builds up what is most likely one of the central characters in the upcoming Universe Survival Arc.

Gohan’s actions in Dragon Ball Super Episode 74 featured nods to his old assertive personality while keeping his more toned-down, family-oriented persona intact. During the course of the filler episode, Gohan was faced with conflicts that could have compromised his marriage, his daughter’s life, and his secret identity. By the end of the episode, however, the character was shown to have gotten stronger, more confident, and all but ready to participate in the anime’s most intense and high-stakes saga to date.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 74 continued where Episode 73 left off, with the alien criminal Watagash rampaging in the city and Barry Karn doing his best to blackmail Gohan. The parasitic criminal eventually infected the jealous actor and all hell broke loose, with Karn-Watagash kidnapping Pan after laying waste to an unsuspecting Gohan. While the scene was a bit of a pain to watch due to Gohan’s seeming weakness, the moments after his beat-down were more than enough to make up for the Saiyan’s initial response to the infected actor.

Once things got going, Gohan’s fight against Karn-Watagash went up a few notches, with his wife Videl and his daughter giving him enough drive to power up and defeat his infected foe once and for all. In classic Dragon Ball Super fashion and as previously predicted by the Inquisitr, Gohan did manage to go Super Saiyan, firing a decent-sized Kamehameha (he called it the Super Great Saiyaman Beam to protect his secret identity) and vanquishing Karn-Watagash definitively. In the end, Jaco, a member of the galactic police, ended up recapturing the notorious parasite and Gohan was able to go back to his wife and child, proud that he was successful in protecting them.

While Dragon Ball Super Episode 74 featured numerous scenes that were still a bit awkward for fans of the character, the development in the once-powerful Saiyan was enough to gain the approval of numerous fans. In online forums such as Reddit alone, numerous fans lauded DBS for effectively building up Gohan as a strong fighter once more, considering that his participation in the upcoming Universe Survival Tournament has been confirmed. The anime even added some tongue-in-cheek humor over the episode, with Gohan stating that he was actually holding back in the fight in order to avoid hurting the infected Karn.

With his actions in Dragon Ball Super Episode 74, it appears that DBS has definitively, undoubtedly made Gohan great again. If any, the build-up for Gohan’s character appears set to continue well into next week’s episode, as Goku was teased sparring against his firstborn son as a form of training for the upcoming tournament. Considering that he would be training with arguably the strongest fighter in Universe 7, it appears that by the end of Dragon Ball Super Episode 75, Gohan would be more than ready to trade punches with the best of the DB multiverse.

One thing that was notable in the brief preview for Dragon Ball Super Episode 75 was its focus on a classic DB character, Krillin. Leaked episode highlights pointed out by noted DBS translator Todd Blankenship stated that in the next two episodes, Goku and Krillin would be training together to prepare for the upcoming multiverse fight. Fans have so far reacted very positively to the premise of some classic DB-style training, especially since Goku and Krillin’s friendship goes way back to the original Dragon Ball anime of the 1980s.

Dragon Ball Super is just a couple weeks away from possibly its final, most definitive saga. While teased for a very long time, details about the Universe Survival Arc have been released, and from what could be determined so far, the consequences of the upcoming fight are very grave, with the representative fighters practically taking on the weight of their worlds on their shoulders. Before the anime begins its most high-stakes arc, however, fans could rest assure that the next couple of episodes, just like Dragon Ball Super Episode 74, would be both light, amusing, and undoubtedly entertaining.

