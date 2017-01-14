‘Framed For Murder’: Hallmark New ‘Fixer Upper Mystery’ Movie Is A Classic Whodunit, Starring Singer Jewel, Colin Ferguson

Framed For Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery is debuting on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries this Sunday. The new murder mystery franchise stars singer and songwriter Jewel.

Framed For Murder: Fixer Upper Mystery is about a female construction contractor who solves a mystery murder from her own neighborhood. According to People, it is directed by Mark Jean and written by Teena Booth and Peter Hume. The feature movie is based on the novels by Kate Carlisle.

In addition to Jewel, HMM’s Framed For Murder also stars Colin Ferguson as Macintyre Sullivan, Erin Karpluk as Jennifer, Ron Lea as Pete, and Laura Soltis as Althea.

Synopsis: Framed For Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery On Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Tough as nails Shannon Hughes is very unique. She is a woman who owns her own construction company. As a highly skilled contractor who specializes in Victorian home restoration, Shannon has her hands full with all of her clients with whom she maintains a close relationship. Her latest project has put her in touch with Macintyre Sullivan, a handsome crime reporter and writer who is looking for someone to renovate one of his properties, which hasn’t been updated in 15 years.

They first met at the Hennessy Inn’s grand opening, where Macintyre didn’t leave much of an impression on Shannon at first. However, upon bumping into each other again and helping him fix a flat tire, Shannon and Macintyre form a good relationship. After all, he doesn’t trust just anyone for his home restoration job.

But there is something else that Macintyre doesn’t know about Shannon. She’s a crime sleuth who enjoys putting the pieces of the puzzle together to solve a crime. This time, she investigates a case close to home.

When Jesse, an old friend and neighbor is found dead in his house, it’s up to Shannon to figure out what really happened. For days, no one in Jesse’s family has been able to get in touch with him. It was Shannon who made the initial discovery after using a spare key to enter the home.

Local detectives brush it off as a death from natural causes related to a fall. Although they believe that there is no evidence to point to any sort of foul play, Shannon feels in her heart that there is more to the story. Convinced that Jesse’s death was no accident, Shannon starts to look for clues inside Jesse’s home.

First, an expensive engagement ring is found, confirming that Jesse was about to propose to his girlfriend, Althea.

Second, Shannon learns that a life-long friend may stand to gain a treasure in the event of Jesse’s death.

Third, Shannon sees evidence that the couch had been moved and some screws are missing from the residence.

And one more important clue, a strange man was seen parked outside Jesse’s home on the day of his death.

With several angles to explore with Macintyre’s help, Shannon believes that there may be a strong connection between Jesse and his sunken treasure hunting business.

Can Shannon use her intuitive tools to prove that Jesse’s was murdered or will the killer hammer the nails into her own coffin.

A Wholesome Whodunit and a song by Jewel

Framed For Murder looks like it will be a suspenseful whodunit for sure. Packed with action and mystery, Hallmark viewers should prepare themselves for a surprise ending.

In addition to a good old-fashioned murder mystery, Hallmark fans will also be treated with “The Shape of You,” a special song from Jewel’s Picking Up The Pieces album. Jewel will sing the song during a scene in the movie.

The Internet Movie Database reports that Framed For Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery is produced by Muse Entertainment with Jeff Holland and Stan Spry as the executive producers. Filming took place in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

Watch Framed For Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery this Sunday, January 15, at 9/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries (HMM). Recently, the movie Garage Sale Mystery aired on HMM.

[Featured Image by Ryan Plummer/Crown Media.