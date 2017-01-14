WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Named The Most Hated Wrestler In America?

Roman Reigns is nothing if not a controversial fighter, and the latest WWE rumors prove that he’s not letting up on the controversy anytime soon. In fact, he’s proving to be even more controversial than ever before, especially since he’s been voted the most hated wrestler in America!

That’s the word according to Forbes, whose latest round of WWE rumors suggest that Roman Reigns, forever mired in controversy, has been voted as the Most Hated Wrestler in America according to a poll released by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Forbes points out that this is the first time that a so-called “face” has won the dubious honor, and despite outward appearances, winning this award is actually a good thing.

“PWI’s list of ‘most hated’ is filled with current and future WWE Hall of Famers. It’s not a most hated list as much as it is a ‘most fun to hate’ list. The award is just as much of a tip of the cap as it is a diss. In fact, from 1972 to 2002, 24 different wrestlers were named PWI’s most hated. Only seven of them are not currently in the WWE Hall of Fame.”

Does this mean that we will eventually see Roman Reigns in the WWE Hall of Fame? Is the Roman Empire ready for that?

Not every wrestler agrees with PWI’s placement of Roman Reigns at the top of their most hated list, however. In an interview with WrestlingInc, AJ Styles addressed the latest WWE rumors about Roman Reigns and pointed out that some of his favorite fights involved the former Shield leader.

“I have a lot of great matches in 2016. There are some I was real proud of. With Roman Reigns — and don’t get me wrong, WrestleMania was also a big one, too — but I just felt like my matches with Roman Reigns set the tone of how AJ Styles was going to be presented in 2016, like this guy who gets after it and has great matches with just about anyone on the roster.”

This revelation, perhaps, is just as surprising as the recent revelation that Roman Reigns and Rusev — enemies in the ring — are the best of friends off-screen, and spend their weekends playing PlayStation together. The bromance!

In a separate report from Wrestling Inc. about the latest WWE rumors on Roman Reigns, the outlet believes that 2017 will be the year that Roman finally gets the respect he deserves from both the wrestling fans and the WWE, as a company.

“One thing that I think we did learn in 2016 about Reigns is that WWE has become at the very least satisfied with his popularity. Although it is clear that they want Reigns to assume a bigger role in the company (why else would they book the last two WrestleMania’s around him finally reaching the mountaintop?) it also seems that they are happy with his current character. Although he is often booed in favor of the heel and many fans have shown their displeasure for Reigns, WWE is committed to building most episodes of Monday Night RAW around him and putting him in the main event.”

Reigns is scheduled to appear on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

