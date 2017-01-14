Ed Sheeran’s Two New Songs Debut At Number 1 And 2 On The Charts, Shows Off 23 Kg Weight Loss

Ed Sheeran has returned to the spotlight after spending the last 12 months working on his new album titled Divide. And, typical Ed Sheeran style, he’s just broken all-time records on Spotify with two new songs, “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You.”

Just got the test pressing for the album, can’t wait for you to hear it! Pre-order is live now https://t.co/de6ftHgDhA pic.twitter.com/3MkhDrj1dw — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 13, 2017

Nine News reported that more than 52 million people listened to the British singer-songwriter’s song “Shape of You,” making it the top song ever for a single week on Spotify. “Shape of You” easily broke Canadian rapper Drake’s “One Dance” set in May, 2016, and also broke Adele’s 2015 record for her ballad “Hello” for streams in the first week.

When released on January 6 this year, both of Sheeran’s tracks, “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You,” topped previous records for first-day streams. There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that Ed Sheeran knows his business! Both tracks will feature on Divide, Ed Sheeran’s upcoming third album to be released on March 3.

Sheeran’s ballad “Thinking out Loud” won the singer-songwriter Song of the Year at the 2016 Grammy Awards, and this same track remains Spotify’s fifth most-streamed song ever.

Today, Ed Sheeran is a new man with a new look. Looking fit and fabulous, the singer has now shed 23 kg after ballooning to 95 kg during his well-earned rest. News Australia reported that Sheeran had piled on 22 kg, so his hockey star girlfriend Cherry Seaborn put him on a high-impact exercise regime to move the weight.

When asked how he lost the weight, the singer replied that a 10-minute daily workout was the secret.

“I didn’t realize how active I was on tour. My diet was pizza and beer, but because I was doing two hours a night I was really in shape. I stopped touring and carried on my diet of pizza and beer. Suddenly I didn’t fit in anything. I was like, ‘All my clothes have shrunk.'”

Today, weighing a very impressive 73 kg, Sheeran attributes his weight loss to a daily 10-minute workout, consisting of intervals of 30 seconds sprinting and 30 seconds jogging.

“The key is to not miss a day, so you don’t have to do an hour.”

Despite enjoying his new level of fitness, Sheeran still plans to build a pub in his garden at his home in Suffolk.

“I love the simple country life — going to the pub, ale. I’ll put my awards in there.”

Ed Sheeran is now the first artist in HISTORY to debut at #1 and #2 in the same week in the UK. pic.twitter.com/pzY1HdQw0V — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 13, 2017

Interestingly, it was two tracks Sheeran wrote, then cast aside from his new album, that allowed Justin Bieber to mount a comeback. The singer admitted that he penned both “Love Yourself” and “Cold Water,” however, it seems that it’s the songs Sheeran forgets that makes Bieber a star, because both tracks became hit singles.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the singer-songwriter wrote both chart-topping singles for his new album Divide, but decided not to use them.

“‘Love Yourself’ was a song I had written for Divide. It just wouldn’t have made it. And then Justin took it and did his thing on it, and released it as a single and made it what it is. So, going from a song that would have never been released to the biggest song of last year – it just became Billboard’s number 1 of 2016 of the whole year, and nominated for song of the year at the Grammys – it just shows you that you shouldn’t always write stuff off.”

In an amusing twist, Ed Sheeran had forgotten he wrote the hit song! He was so busy writing that he had no memory of writing “Cold Water,” that is until he heard the song on the radio. “Love Yourself” reached No. 1 in more than 25 countries, spending 24 weeks in the US top 10 singles chart before being nominated for two Grammy awards.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]