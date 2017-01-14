Selena Gomez Moves On From Justin Bieber With The Weeknd After Mom Encourages Him To Leave Her Alone

Selena Gomez’s mom may be thrilled with the news of her daughter’s new relationship with The Weeknd.

While Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefy haven’t yet spoken publicly about the “Same Old Love” singer’s recent dinner date with The Weeknd in Santa Monica, a new report claims Teefy feels that no one is worse for Gomez than her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

“[Selena Gomez’s] family [feels] that no one has ever gotten under her skin like Justin and, ultimately, he affected her in a deeply negative way,” a source explained to Life & Style magazine on January 13. “Mandy really believes that Selena will be able to heal faster without him.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated exclusively from 2010 to 2012 and in the years since, they have kept in touch and been seen together from time to time. In 2016, after engaging in a flirty exchange with one another on Instagram, during which Bieber shared a throwback photo of the two of them kissing, Gomez supported Bieber at one of his Purpose World Tour shows and rumors began swirling in regard to a possible reconciliation.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber appeared to be on the verge of a reunion in early 2016, but after she attended his show, they seemingly went their separate ways and weren’t known to have any contact until August, when they endured an ugly dispute on Instagram.

During their feud, which started when Bieber threatened to make his account private in response to backlash over his relationship with Sofia Richie, Selena Gomez told Bieber to keep his girlfriend off his page and reminded him that she had forgiven him for cheating on her multiple times during their romance.

In response to Selena Gomez’s allegations, Justin Bieber fired back, claiming she had engaged in inappropriate behavior with Zayn Malik before deactivating his Instagram account.

Weeks later, Selena Gomez reportedly entered rehab and while she told press at the time that she was struggling with anxiety, depression and panic attacks as the result of her Lupus diagnosis, the Life & Style magazine report claimed Bieber was to blame.

“While [Selena Gomez] does suffer from lupus and other health issues, that’s not the reason she went to rehab,” the insider explained. “Her biggest addiction is Justin. She became a different person around him. She was extremely jealous and possessive and felt like she had to keep up with him to keep him. So she would drink and smoke, and then she got into weed and partying.”

The magazine went on to say that it appears as though things are turning around for Selena Gomez as the news of her new relationship continues to swirl.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spent time together at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but it wasn’t until late last year, during the American Music Awards, that The Weeknd truly realized how special Gomez was.

“[Selena Gomez’s] acceptance speech blew him away,” an insider told Hollywood Life on January 12. “Her vulnerability and strength pretty much left him speechless. It was that night that he really fell hard for her and it was that night they exchanged phone numbers.”

As for their first encounter, the Hollywood Life source claimed Selena Gomez and the musician really hit it off at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“That’s where they really got to know each other. There was chemistry between them back then, but The Weeknd was with Bella at the time,” the source explained. “Had he been single he would have pursued [Selena Gomez]. He was really quite taken with her beauty and down to earth nature. Since then he’s always had a thing for her.”

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]