‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Who Will Be The First To Die?

Fans of the hit HBO show Game of Thrones are dying to see what comes next in Westeros when Season 7 airs this summer, but the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers suggest that we’re about to lose some pretty important characters! This is the first season that will not have a book by George R.R. Martin to fall back on as source material, so anything can happen.

Warning: this post contains spoilers. Please do not read this post if you do not wish to read Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

According to the International Business Times, the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers suggest that a few old favorites — including The Hound, Ser Jorah, and Gendry — will be marching North of the Wall to fight the White Walkers. The crew of about 20 people, led by Jon Snow, will be killing a White Walker and bringing it back to Westeros to prove that the White Walkers do, in fact, exist. There’s some question, though, as to which members of Jon Snow’s army will make it past the Wall, and which will come back to tell the tale.

Meanwhile, the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers from Marie Claire suggest that while we don’t have an exact date yet for the premiere, production of Season 7 is wrapping up, and it’s ending in — of all places — Iceland! (This actually suggests that they’re finishing up with filming beyond “The Wall.”)

Show producer David Bienoff confirmed, in fact, that the show will be filming for just another few weeks.

“Winter is here and we gotta shoot where there are trees…we’re waiting to shoot later in the year, so we won’t finish shooting until February, and there’s no way to get the show out there until summer.”

Other locations that the Game of Thrones cast was spotted in include Spain and Northern Ireland.

Of some comfort, however, is that so-called “A Tier” cast members are guaranteed to be a part of the show until the end. The “A Tier” cast includes Peter Dinklage (who plays Tyrion Lannister), Lena Headey (who plays Cersei Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (who plays Jamie Lannister), Emilia Clarke (who plays Khaleesi), and Kit Harington (who plays Jon Snow). So, if Marie Claire’s report is to be believed, Jon Snow is going to make it all the way through! Does that mean he’ll sit on The Iron Throne?

Finally, according to the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers from Moviefone, it looks like they know who will die in the first episode, courtesy of a script leak. When Jon Snow takes his team up beyond The Wall, they’re in for the shock of their life.

“They are attacked and surrounded on an island on a frozen lake by the Night’s King, where Thoros is killed by a wight polar bear (meaning Beric is down to his last life). Jon Snow’s uncle Benjen AKA Coldhands is also killed protecting Jon. The group are rescued by Daenerys and her three dragons – but not before Viserion is killed by the Night’s King. He then resurrects the dragon as his own mount – who now breathes blue flame – and uses him to destroy The Wall.”

