‘Goblin’ Ep 13 Review, Ep 14 Preview: Sacrifice, Redemption And Tragedy Mix Perfectly In K-drama’s Best Episode Yet

Goblin might have been taking its time and somewhat stagnating during its last few episodes, but Ep 13 made up for everything that fans complained about during the past few weeks. Considering the gravity of the events in Goblin Episode 13, as well as the nature of Episode 14’s preview, it seems safe to assume that the next three episodes, which are set to air next week, would have very high standards to live up to. After all, for all intents and purposes, Ep 13 is by far the best and most intense episode in the ongoing K-drama so far.

Goblin Ep 13 started off from the point where the previous episode left off, with the titular character ripping on the Grim Reaper for his sins in the past. K-drama website Drama Beans noted that the coldness in Kim Shin’s actions against his best friend was particularly chilling, as the amnesiac Reaper struggled to comprehend the gravity of his sins in his past life. It should be noted that Goblin Ep 12, which was packed with a lot of substance about the Reaper’s past life as a weak and foolish king, helped viewers empathize with the tragic character.

Over the course of the episode, the Reaper’s grave sin was discussed, which was revealed to be his long and painful suicide 900 years ago. It was revealed that due to his actions and the number of casualties his weakness has caused, he was cursed to work as a Reaper. Goblin Ep 13 featured numerous notable scenes featuring the reincarnated King, including a particularly impactful moment when he confronted the K-drama’s primary antagonist by physically grabbing the evil Park Joong-Heon by the throat.

Eventually, Goblin Ep 13 confirmed what fans have been guessing for weeks. Since the debut of the evil Joong-Heon, numerous viewers have speculated in online forums such as Reddit that the defeat of the antagonist might very well result in the death of a main character. During Ep 13, this was fully explored, as it was revealed that the only way to vanquish Joong-Heon was to use the very sword embedded in the Goblin’s heart. Thus, in order to kill the K-drama’s antagonist, the series’ lead character had to die.

While the premise has been utilized by innumerable series and movies for a long time, Goblin has managed to make the rather cliche concept feel very raw and fresh. During the build-up to the episode’s climactic finale, the relationship between Kim Shin and the rather annoying Eun-Tak fully blossomed. The overly juvenile antics of the K-drama’s main couple, which numerous fans have deemed too much during the past weeks, were nowhere to be found, as their interactions in Goblin Ep 13 were sweet and no less than genuine.

The final interactions of Kim Shin and Eun-Tak were welcomed by Goblin‘s numerous fans, with many stating that Ep 13 finally gave the talented actors enough material to fully utilize their acting abilities. Kim Go-Eun, who plays the childish Eun-Tak, was particularly lauded by fans, as the popular actress arguably gave her most powerful performance in the series so far. Gong Yoo, who plays the titular character, also appeared to be in his element, providing the Goblin with multiple layers of emotion in several key scenes, including what is so far the K-drama’s only passionate kiss.

Goblin Episode 13 culminated in a grand confrontation against Joong-Heon himself on the roof of a skyscraper, which saw the evil eunuch briefly possess Eun-Tak and the Reaper redeem himself by saving both the titular character and his bride. Ultimately, however, the inevitable happened, as Kim Shin, holding his bride’s hands in his, pulled out the sword embedded in his heart himself in order to slay the series’ main antagonist. The episode ended with Joong-Heon ultimately getting defeated and the Goblin finally disappearing, leaving a devastated Eun-Tak crying over her lost love.

The preview for Goblin Episode 14 only featured moments featuring the K-drama’s main characters. Considering that its events were no less than epic, numerous fans fondly noted that Episode 13 could easily have been the K-drama’s final episode. Goblin, however, is set for a 16-episode run. Thus, it would be very interesting to see how the series extends the story beyond the death of its titular character. If the flashes of scenes shown in the preview are anything to go by, however, it appears that Goblin Ep 14 would feature a number of key moments reminiscing the past.

Goblin debuted with a very compelling premise, and it started its run on a very strong note. Over the course of the following episodes, however, weaknesses in its plot and inconsistent characterization began to plague the K-drama, with numerous fans stating that the series was not fully utilizing the talents of its lead actors Gong Yoo and Kim Go-Eun. With Goblin Ep 13, however, all these reservations have been dispelled, and if the preview for Ep 14 is any indication, it appears that the next week’s episodes would hold even more gut-wrenching and tear-jerking scenes. As the K-drama heads towards its final three episodes, fans are eagerly waiting how Goblin could wrap up what could only be considered an excellent tale.

