Jimmy Fallon Shares About A New Ride Featuring Him at Universal Orlando Resort [Video]

In a press release given today, Universal Orlando Resort announced that the official grand opening of the theme park’s newest attraction, “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon,” will be on April 6, 2017. However, if you watched Fallon’s Tonight Show Thursday night, you already knew since the host gushed about the news describing the who new adventure for theme park guests.

Today’s press release states that the new ride will give attendees the “ultimate Tonight Show experience” by first giving them a tour of Studio 6B and then boarding a “flying theater” which will then give them an “up close and personal” view of some of the show’s better moments. Then, without exactly saying how, the guest and a virtual Fallon embark on a crazy ride through the streets of New York City, to the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and even to the moon and back.

Fallon also told his audience that to celebrate the occasion, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will tape the show from the Orlando resort on April 3rd to the 6th and he teased that information on how people can be are a part of the Orlando show’s audience will be announced at a later date.

The ride, “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” will also mark the first occasion of Universal Studios Florida first use of their new “Virtual Line” where guests will be able to spend less time standing in line and enjoying more of the theme park. The Virtual Line system will be available for use through the theme park’s own app and through kiosks that will stand outside of the attraction entrance. If you are familiar with Disney’s Fast Pass system, this should be quite similar.

The Jimmy Fallon ride is the latest news coming from Universal Parks & Resorts. Last year, the entertainment company reported news about upcoming projects involving Nintendo and the construction of a new water park.

In November, Mark Woodbury, President of Universal Creative announced how he and Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo’s creator of Mario and friend would be coming together to create “highly themed environments” featuring the characters and worlds of various Nintendo games and bring them to life to each Universal Park property including Universal Studios Japan, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Each park will feature multiple new attractions, shops and restaurants that will allow guests to feel as if they are actually interacting within a video game. And the new areas are not just for advanced gamers either. The new experiences are being designed so that everyone, regardless of game-playing ability, will have something to enjoy.

RELATED REPORTS FROM INQUISITR:

Universal Orlando Resort Reveals Details Of New Water Theme Park ‘Volcano Bay’ Including Rides And New Hotel

Four More Restaurants To Serve Alcohol In Magic Kingdom At Walt Disney World Very Soon

‘Icehotel 365’ In Sweden Opens And Is World’s First Permanent Ice Hotel

Also in November it was revealed that the 30-acre water park, Volcano Bay, would open in early summer 2017 to entertain guests and would provide experiences from the rather tame to extreme thrills. The new park will include a multi-directional wave pool, sandy beaches, a lazy river, raft ride that will hold multiple people, speeding body slides and a state-of-the-art Krakatau Aqua Coaster. The park will also feature TapuTapu wearable technology that is said to “redefine the way guests experience water parks.” The TapuTapu will also take advantage of the Virtual Lines technology and offer “tap-to-play” experiences throughout the park which trigger special effects like shooting water at passers by. In the center of it all is the 200-foot tall Krakatau volcano where guests will zip up, down and through on canoes.

[Featured Image by NBC Universal]