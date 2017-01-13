‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers Season 7, Episode 9: How To Build An Army [Video]

The Walking Dead Season 7B is coming back on February 12 and the rest of the year is about to get more action than most fans have expected. Not only is there about to be a war between Alexandria and the Saviors, but there could also be some more fallout than most fans might know.

The return of The Walking Dead Season 7B with Episode 9, as reported by Insider, clearly shows that Rick Grimes is serious about taking out the Saviors and restoring freedom to the region. But Daryl fills them in on some details that could derail their plans.

First of all, just as any fan of The Walking Dead already knows, the Saviors have their strength in numbers. If it were just Negan and a few of his merry soldiers, the war would be short and victorious. But they have the numbers, as evidenced in the Season 6 finale when they blocked all roads to the Hilltop while they were trying to get Maggie some medical attention.

As Daryl will clearly point out in Episode 9 on The Walking Dead, they can skip getting the numbers to fight a war against the Saviors if they have the right tools to blow them up. But there is a downside to that. Even though many fans of The Walking Dead have seen the soldiers of Negan, there is an equal or greater amount of servants, or workers. That means that if they blow up the Saviors compound then they will also kill the people who are there against their own will.

One way of looking at that is by possibly getting the numbers from within the Sanctuary to rise up and join them – but how do they rally the cause? Of course, in the past episodes of The Walking Dead, sometimes they let the innocent die to survive. That’s just the way the world works now on The Walking Dead.

It becomes obvious in Episode 9 that Rick and his core group now have options that they didn’t previously have on The Walking Dead. Jesus has been even more resourceful since Maggie arrived and he has went to great lengths to find out more about the Saviors, which included infiltrating the Sanctuary and leading Daryl out of the compound to safety.

But Jesus was even more resourceful than most may have thought. In the escape after Daryl broke loose on the last episode of The Walking Dead, Jesus grabbed a long range two-way communications radio that the Saviors used, so that means that they can monitor the activity on the other side, giving them a slight advantage over Negan and the Saviors.

Episode 9 of The Walking Dead will clearly show fans that the war between the Saviors and the communities is no longer a lost cause, but more of a realistic situation than most may have previously thought. The politics of the show may be a little reminiscent of modern times, but fans of The Walking Dead should remember that there are still zombies in it that pose a major threat.

Jesus is also the man that coordinates a rendezvous with Rick and King Ezekiel, pulling in some much needed extra numbers to fight the Saviors. The Season 7B trailer for Episode 9 of The Walking Dead also shows that Rick Grimes and King Ezekiel will finally get that meeting that fans have been waiting for in Episode 9.

Fans of The Walking Dead should also remember that Tara holds a wild card in her pocket as well. If she can convince the Beachfront community to supply them with weapons, then they could find the arsenal that they need to fight the war and eventually take out the Saviors.

The Walking Dead Season 7B returns to AMC with Episode 9 on February 12.

