Best Horror Movies On Netflix: Review Of Netflix Original ‘Clinical’ And ‘It Follows’

Recently, Netflix added their original film Clinical and the modern classic It Follows to their horror movie lineup. Some of the best horror movies can be found on Netflix, and certainly It Follows deserves to be on that list. But Netflix original films have built a reputation for being hit or miss; so many subscribers were skeptical of Clinical. Would it be a solid addition to Netflix original movies like The Fundamentals of Caring? Or would Clinical be another critically-panned film like The True Memoirs of an International Assassin?

Review Of Netflix’s Clinical

A psychiatrist tries to rebuild her life after she was attacked and scarred by a former patient. While she tries to put her life back together, she takes on a new patient, but a series of visions and flashbacks continues to haunt the doctor. Clinical starts off with a brutal and bloody scene providing images that are likely to haunt viewers well after the film finishes. By doing this, the filmmakers set the dark tone from the get-go. Vinessa Shaw (Ray Donavan) portrays the psychiatrist, and she does a great job of showing the complexity of her character.

Clinical can essentially be broken down in two parts. The first part plays as a psychological thriller and it really delves into the psyche of the doctor and her new patient. Unlike a lot of horror movies, this does a great job of character building. It does this both by the performances of the actors with the emotions they reveal, and also with a series of flashbacks.

And then the second half takes a sudden turn.

Clinical transcends into a horror flick that reduces itself to cheesy (and often comical) jump-scares and gore tactics, similar to slasher movies of the ’80s. But it would be unfair to describe this movie as bad. Clinical certainly loses its way in the second half, but avid fans of horror movies will still be entertained. And a great performance from India Eisley (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) helps carry Clinical through the last half.

If you are in the mood for just bare-bones entertainment with a semi-clever twist (that you will probably see coming), then Clinical will do. But if you are looking for well-rounded and high-quality horror movies, then you are better off visiting the next film. But Clinical is, however, a vast improvement from other Netflix original movies.

Review Of It Follows

A young woman has a sexual encounter and she is soon then haunted by an evil force. Though the plot seems simple, the movie is anything but. Often regarded as one of the best modern horror movies, It Follows is a clinic for suspense and terror. This is one of those films you would show a skeptic of the genre to prove to them horror movies can indeed be masterpieces. ReelViews describes why It Follows is one of the best horror movies on Netflix.

“[It] doesn’t try to get viewers to jump out of their seats. Instead, employing the time-honored technique of the ‘slow build,’ it pressures fingernails to dig into arm rests. Good horror films rely on suspense and tension, and this one has both elements aplenty…Horror movies that gets under your skin like It Follows does are rare events.”

Where the last half of Netflix’s Clinical felt like slasher flicks of the ’80s, It Follows feels like the brilliant horror movies of yesteryear (like The Exorcist). The story takes place in modern time, but the filmmakers certainly made it feel like it takes place years ago. And the tension of the movie is relentless; even during the slower parts, the audience won’t feel safe.

[Featured Image by Netflix]