A.J. Benza: Trump ‘Bangs’ Russians, Said Russian ‘Girls Have No Morals,’ Claims 2001 Howard Stern Interview [Video]

The below video interview with Donald Trump and A.J. (Alfred Joseph) Benza arguing over model Kara Young is from 2001, but the videos are making the rounds in 2017 because of a short mention of Trump and “Russian girls,” as A.J. calls them. Benza was the former host of E! Entertainment’s Mysteries & Scandals, and is also the author of Benza’s autobiography, titled Fame: Ain’t It A Bitch, Confessions of a Reformed Gossip Columnist. A.J.’s book was published in April 2001, and the backlash that Benza received resulted in a heated argument between A.J., Donald and Kara, who ended up all in the interview together on Stern’s show. Although the bulk of the interviews feature the alleged love triangle between Kara, Trump and Benza — at one point, A.J. links Trump with Russia and claims that Donald “banged” women from Russian and bragged about Russian women having “no morals,” a claim that Trump denied in the videos.

Trump: “I assume A.J.’s clean. I hope he’s clean.”

Benza: “Meanwhile, he bangs Russian people…”

Stern: “Russian people?”

Trump: “Who are you talking about, Russian people, A.J.? I don’t know anything.”

Benza: “He used to call me when I was a columnist and say, ‘I was just in Russia, the girls have no morals, you gotta get out there.’ [Trump’s] out of his mind.”

The GQ article titled “In a 2001 Interview on Howard Stern, a Gossip Columnist Confronted Donald Trump About His Sexy Times in Russia” highlights the talk of Russian women and Trump on Stern’s show, and links it to the recent claims about Trump and golden showers — a claim that Trump has called “fake news,” as reported by the Inquisitr.

BuzzFeed took plenty of heat for publishing a dossier of allegations against Trump, a 35-page report that has sent author Christopher Steele into hiding, according to NBC News. Steele is a former British intelligence agent who put together the report about Trump and the Russians. There were claims made that alleged the Russian government had a video of Trump with Russian prostitutes. The dossier went on to allege that the women had a golden shower event in the video that the Russians were holding over Trump’s head in order to blackmail Trump.

The Atlantic reports that such a leaked and secret video is the standard method of operation for Russia and Putin.

Meanwhile, back to the video interviews and Russian allegations made by Benza. As heard in the above video, A.J. accuses Trump of “banging” women in Russia who “have no morals.” Trump shoots back that he has no idea what Benza is talking about. As reported by GQ, Trump himself has admitted that he knows countries like Russia have hidden cameras in their hotel rooms.

Benza and Trump were arguing over Kara, seen in the below photo, and whether or not Trump stole Kara from Benza. Trump kept saying that he stole Kara from Benza, with Trump at the same time claiming that he didn’t know Young was still with Benza at the time. Kara called in and said that Trump did not steal her from Benza.

Photos in Google Images show Trump with Kara and Young with Benza.

Kara stated that she didn’t want to talk too much about whether or not Trump called her cellphone incessantly after Young and Trump broke up, because she wanted to keep Trump out of trouble with any current girlfriend, as can be heard in the below video.



Benza’s accusations are getting a big reaction online, due to the mention of Trump and Russia.

The report by GQ is also getting a big response on Facebook and other social media platforms, as witnessed by some of the comments.



