AJ Styles Theme Song Could Have Him Cornered Into Prosperity Gospel

The following article is entirely the opinion of Zoe Dune and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

There’s a bit of a story behind who sings AJ Styles’ theme song, all of which is related to a connection of interests between the wrestler and his ideology. A place to start could be with the recent events between him and another wrestler who claims to be making a comeback, John Cena.

Much like AJ Styles — or every wrestler for that matter — Cena’s theme song has a lot to do with complimenting an athlete’s character which contributes to how pumped up they can get their fans. The Inquisitr provides details on the history of entrance theme music for the popular wrestlers.

John Cena’s Old School Song Style

2016 has been peppered with John Cena making sporadic comebacks to the ring to challenge Styles. The clash of these two titans starts as soon as each other’s theme song begins to play. Cena is considered the old school wrestler, which is clear from the age of his theme which is over a decade old. But it still plays well for its originality because the veteran wrestler himself raps with Tha Trademarc on “The Time Is Now.” So in that sense, it can help slow down the aging process of his career.

Professional wrestlers will go through phases of reinventing themselves through different theme songs. Cena did that in the early days but if his comeback doesn’t have a new theme song to it, it could mean that he’s doing it for the nostalgia or a sign that his return to the ring shouldn’t be taken seriously.

Reinventing Wrestling On The Mic

The AJ Styles theme song swagger is more up-to-date. It’s a cut provided by CFO$ who frequently contributes theme songs for other pro-wrestlers of the WWE. The track is called “Phenomenal” and it stands well against other opening themes, helping to make any incoming challenge worth its pay-per-view dollar, especially for the upcoming Royal Rumble.

WWE Superstar AJ Styles Says He Can ‘School’ Anyone on Christian Hip-Hop https://t.co/d6pSEJHUGu // @AJStylesOrg REPOST pic.twitter.com/vazIL3lKGQ — Rapzilla.com (@Rapzilla) December 31, 2016

The dramatic contract signing in the ring at the end of December and the recent tune-up challenge between John Cena and Corbin at SmackDown Live needed the entrance music to sell both confrontations. If there is a challenge that AJ Styles needs to face with Cena, it should be to a highly entertaining rap battle on the mics.

Videos are available of Cena doing “random” freestyle rap battles with fans and in the ring, which appears to be in Styles’ wheelhouse.

Motivation Behind AJ Styles’ Songs

Many of the major players behind the scenes of the WWE and in the ring consider themselves Christians or they have some involvement with faith-based companies. In an article published by Rapzilla, AJ claims that he can school anyone in the history of Christian hip-hop.

While the clash between Cena and Styles in the ring is an idea that is highly accessible – and given that John has already lost three matches to AJ – the current WWE Champion might give AJ the upper-hand in his faith.

As opposed to Cena, AJ Styles is more public about his faith. Much like Vice President-elect Mike Pence, the wrestler has a similar slogan where he says “God is first and his family is second.” Judging from the story linked to above about the origins of his Christianity, his view goes unchallenged. The use of a Christian hip-hop track for seven years that’s referred to in the mentioned article is a further indication of him wanting to have his faith reinforced through a previous theme song, which he used for seven years of his career.

But this also comes back to CFO$, the creators of his new track. Without asking AJ Styles about the history of Christian hip-hop, it’s easy to assume that just by the dollar sign at the end of the name of the music makers alone, this reinforces some support for prosperity-gospel.

Prosperity gospel is a hard movement to ignore as it’s produced from the pulpits of wealthy Christian churches. The WWE is a billion dollar industry where anyone with the kind of faith that AJ Styles is engaged in could fit in and be inspiring.

Not that CFO$ are at all deeply involved in faith-based initiatives. As the official music creators for the WWE, their job is to create a theme for the wrestling character entering the stage. But with a $ sign at the end of their name, the rejection of such symbolism would be going too far against the grain.

[Featured Image by ipopba/Thinkstock]