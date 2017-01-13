‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam And Steffy Look Forward, Wyatt’s Frustrations Continue, And Ridge’s Manipulation Of Quinn Escalates

What is coming up next on The Bold and the Beautiful? Spoilers tease that the sparks between Quinn and Ridge will continue to cause chaos, and Liam will be doing everything he can to ensure that Steffy stays with him despite Wyatt’s attempts to revive his marriage. Eric has set the stage for his wife and his son to have some quality time together, and there are hints that this situation is about to explode. What’s coming up on Friday’s show, and where are things headed during the week of January 16?

As everybody saw on Thursday’s show, Eric sent Quinn and Ridge off on a trip together, and the two are spending some quality time with one another. Ridge is pulling out all of the stops to manipulate Quinn, changing the hotel reservation to one room instead of two and praising her at every turn. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from We Love Soaps indicate that she will be a bit confused by his attitude shift, but it sounds as if she rolls with it for now.

Quinn is definitely being drawn in by Ridge and his manipulations, but she is somewhat wary of his moves, and she is desperate to stay loyal to Eric. However, these games of Ridge’s are clearly having an impact on her, and Bold and Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps for the Monday, January 16 show detail that she will confront him about what she perceives as attempts by Ridge to shed her in a bad light to Eric.

Wyatt is trying to save his marriage to Steffy, but she has tried to convince him that she is focusing on a future with Liam. Wyatt, his mother, and Eric have been dangling numerous offers in front of Steffy to try to get her to shift gears, but Liam is pushing hard as well. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers note that Liam will talk with Steffy about how nobody and nothing will stop them as a couple since he feels that it is written in the stars that they’ll remain together. She seems quite charmed by this talk, but things are not going to be quite that simple.

There is another intense conversation coming between Wyatt and Liam as they bicker over Quinn and Steffy. Wyatt will be trying to convince his brother that there is some good in Quinn, but it seems awfully unlikely that he will get far in pushing this idea. Next week, Liam will take a stand in his relationship, and teasers suggest that a marriage will be ending. Is there a final nail in the coffin coming for Steffy and Wyatt’s marriage perhaps?

Heading into the week of January 16, Bold and Beautiful spoilers via Highlight Hollywood note that Katie will share her thoughts regarding the Steffy and Wyatt situation with Eric, and it sounds as if she may be expressing some thoughts that run contrary to Eric’s. Ridge and Quinn will continue to connect during their trip in San Francisco, and there are hints that the two may end up sharing a kiss. However, once they return home, Quinn seemingly appreciates Eric more than ever.

Thomas has returned to Los Angeles, and he has expressed his frustration over being left out of the changes at Forrester Creations. He noted that Caroline and Douglas stayed in New York, and Bold and Beautiful spoilers share that soon he will share some heartbreaking news with his sister. Will the show throw out a split between Thomas and Caroline despite having hardly developed the relationship? Linsey Godfrey, who plays Caroline, has been taken off-contract, and if this is the news coming from Thomas, many will be disappointed to see this romance fizzle out so quickly.

While Liam will be pushing Steffy to commit to him and end her marriage, Bold and Beautiful spoilers reveal that Wyatt will make one last attempt to save his relationship. He’ll invite his estranged wife over to talk about their future, but viewers will have to wait and see whether he makes any headway given what may be an ultimatum put forth by Liam. There is no new Bold and Beautiful episode on Friday, January 20, due to the presidential inauguration, and spoilers suggest that there may well be a cliffhanger of sorts on the way.

How far will Ridge go to try to disrupt Quinn and Eric’s marriage, and does this give Bill a solid opening to win back Brooke in Italy? What is Thomas’ news, and does Wyatt have any shot at pulling Steffy away from Liam? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that things will be quite dramatic in the episodes ahead, and fans cannot wait to see what comes next.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]