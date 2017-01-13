Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively 2017 Golden Globes: ‘Deadpool’ Actor Gushes About Wife Who Keeps Him ‘Sane;’ Baby No. 3 Could Be On The Way

Ryan Reynolds may have lost the Best Actor award to Ryan Gosling at the recently concluded 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, but he and wife Blake Lively were hailed as the sweetest couple at the event held Sunday, Jan. 8.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have always been the well-loved Hollywood pair considering that they not only share a great sense of humor, but have been involved with each other for a long time. At the 2017 Golden Globes, the 40-year-old actor has once again shown to the public just how much he appreciates his wife.

During an interview with Nancy O’Dell of ET at the red carpet, Ryan Reynolds took a moment to divert the attention to Blake Lively, who was not beside him but below the ET platform.

“Oh, we’re making her shy now,” the Deadpool star said as the camera pointed towards The Shallows actress, who obviously blushed as she mouthed, “Stop it!”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are parents to two lovely daughters, James and Ines, but there could be a possibility that the couple will add another one to the bunch. In the same interview, Reynolds also hinted that he and Lively might try for a third kid. Although this has not been confirmed, what is certain is that they will “definitely have more sex,” according to the actor.

Meanwhile, the Best Actor nomination went to two Ryans – Gosling and Reynolds, and apparently, the former won. Deadpool may be a big hit and Ryan Reynolds did an excellent job playing as the Merc with a Mouth, but that was not enough for him to land what would have been his first Golden Globe award. Things were also not smooth for Reynolds during the filming of the Marvel film but he has Blake Lively to keep him “sane.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Ryan Reynolds shared how he experienced severe anxiety while filming Deadpool.

“I never, ever slept. Or I was sleeping at a perfect right angle — just sitting straight, constantly working at the same time. By the time we were in post [production], we’d been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it. The expectations were eating me alive.”

At that time, Blake Lively was filming for The Shallows and Ryan Reynolds revealed that she has been his rock during that difficult moment.

“Blake helped me through that,” the actor said. “I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.”

That was not the only time that Ryan Reynolds said something adorable to Blake Lively. The actor has always been open about his declaration of love for his wife. Last year on the Late Night With Dave Letterman, Reynolds also said that he saw a different side to Lively when he entered fatherhood.

“I’m not one for vomiting declarations of sentiment out across the airways, but when we had that baby, I fell more in love with my wife than I’d ever been in my entire life.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds continue to make headlines when the former did not pass up the opportunity to thank all the people who helped put together the stunning dress she wore at the 2017 Golden Globes. Reynold’s wife took to Instagram to thank the talented seamstresses who worked on her gown for hours.

It takes a village. Thank you ladies. I remember hand gluing plastic stones onto my prom dress. And I was (and still am) so proud of it. Can’t believe this is what goes into a dress I get to wear now.????so grateful. A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:39pm PST

Blake Lively’s fans also appreciated the celebrity’s gesture by posting comments on her Instagram post. Fans shared how sweet Ryan Reynold’s wife was for taking the time to acknowledge the people who created her dress for the event.

Ryan Reynolds is set to appear on his next film, Life, which premieres on March 24, while Blake Lively’s All I See Is You hits U.S. cinemas on Aug. 4.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]