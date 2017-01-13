‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Shay Mitchell Already Has Her Next Show Lined Up

Pretty Little Liars is coming to an end soon. In fact, the show has already finished filming, and the stars are looking for their next projects. It hasn’t taken long for Shay Mitchell to find a new project where she will be the star.

The actress who plays Emily Fields on the Freeform show has been offered the chance to star in her own reality show. Cue some rolls of eyes at yet another reality show on the air, but this will be fun and exciting news for Pretty Little Liars fans who are interested in the lives of the actresses behind the screens. Fullscreen, a subscription video service, has greenlighted the idea of Shades of Shay for early 2017.

Fullscreen announces series with 'Pretty Little Liars' star Shay Mitchellhttps://t.co/vvACGvuXJ4 — Mashable (@mashable) January 12, 2017

Mitchell will take people behind the scenes of her life, showing her upcoming projects, her hunt for a new permanent TV role, and her digital influencer life. The show will last for eight episodes and is available on the video service for just $6 per month.

The show is picking up after the filming of Pretty Little Liars, which will mean Mitchell’s co-stars may or may not appear. It is likely that she will still meet up with some of them after the wrapping of filming since she is good friends with them. She will also show herself rehearsing her lines for Cadaver, an upcoming horror film for Screen Gems that she is part of.

One of the greatest news for fans is that the editing will not be done to make Mitchell look bad. Shades of Shay is going to be produced by the Pretty Little Liars actress herself, along with Jason Berger and Amy Laslett, according to Variety.

#PrettyLittleLiars Team Tease Satisfying Final Season, Musical Number and Potential Revival https://t.co/C4ksaaAQxO pic.twitter.com/CiTSC73gxu — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 10, 2017

Pretty Little Liars has just 10 episodes left. I. Marlene King wants fans to get ready for yet another time jump in the show. The Season 7B premiere will pick up a year from where the 7A finale left off. That means we won’t get to see the immediate reactions of Spencer learning that her mother isn’t her biological mother, and the Liars dealing with the fact that they contributed to the death of Noel Kahn.

Fans will be disappointed at this news. There has already been a five-year time jump, which left out so much. Fans were left piecing the jigsaw together to figure out why Hanna and Caleb broke up and how Toby ended up with Yvonne. There was hope that the show would resume by telling viewers what happened to Toby and Yvonne at the very end and showing Spencer’s life being saved.

The great news is that there are some fan-favorite characters set to return in Pretty Little Liars Season 7B. Wren has already been confirmed, but it looks like there are more. This will be important when it comes to wrapping up the story. Fans want to see Jason DiLaurentis, all the parents, and many more characters that they grew attached to.

King has already shared that there is hope for PLL to come back in the future. She always said that she was going to find a way to bring the characters and PLL universe back in some way in the future. There is speculation that the show would continue with different characters in the future, but it really looks like there are already talks about ways to reboot it at some point. A spinoff would be possible with a new set of Liars, potentially keeping one of the main characters like Hanna or Alison as a person to help guide the new set of Liars.

What do you think of the news for the future of Pretty Little Liars? Will you tune into Shades of Shay to find out what Mitchell is up to now?

Don’t forget that Pretty Little Liars Season 7 returns on April 18 at 8 p.m. on Freeform for the last 10 episodes.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]