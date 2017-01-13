Andrew Garfield Expresses Love For Emma Stone After Kissing Two Men

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone used to be one of the cutest couples in Hollywood that’s why many people felt bad when the two broke up. Despite their split, the exes reportedly remained friends and it was evident during the recent AFI Awards when the actress walked up to his ex-boyfriend’s table to have a quick chat. They also seem to still have feelings for each other. During a recent interview for the Little Gold Men podcast, the 33-year-old actor expressed his love for his ex-girlfriend.

The Amazing Spider-Man star was spotted giving the 28-year-old actress a standing ovation when she received her award at Sunday’s Golden Globes. He was the only one standing and clapping in the audience and his gesture melted the hearts of the former couple’s fans. According to Vanity Fair, the British heartthrob explained to the interviewer why he acted that way even if they aren’t in a relationship anymore.

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” Garfield said.

“There’s so much love between us and so much respect.”

“I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is,” he added.

“And it’s also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”

Before Andrew talked about his love for Emma, the British heartthrob created a buzz when he kissed not only one but two men. The first guy was Ryan Reynolds and it happened at the Golden Globe Awards as well. The Deadpool star was nominated for Best Actor but the award was given to Ryan Gosling.

While Stone’s La La Land co-star walked towards the stage to get his award, Garfield and Reynolds gave each other a smooch. It was one of the highlights of the event and the internet world went crazy over their kiss. The Inquisitr previously reported Emma’s reaction when ET correspondent Kevin Frazier showed her a clip of the two Hollywood hunks locking lips.

“That’s hilarious,” she said as she turned away to hide her reaction.

“I mean, I’m happy for them, honestly, you know?” Gosling jokingly added. “Good for them.”

“I’m happy for them, too,” she agreed.

It seems that Andrew Garfield is on a kissing spree because just a few days after his kiss with Blake Lively’s husband, he locked lips with talk show host Stephen Colbert. During an appearance on The Late Show, the 52-year-old host asked the American-British actor about his bromance moment with the 40-year Canadian actor.

“I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost,” Garfield said.

“It doesn’t matter. He showed up. It doesn’t change anything in my heart.”

According to Us Weekly, Colbert revealed that he is also totally comfortable with kissing men. After his revelation, Andrew and Stephen started to give each other gentle smooches. The host claimed that the actor is a gentle lover based on his kiss. Watch the video below.

Despite kissing two men in less than one week, the award-winning actress still has a special place in the Silence actor’s heart. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Andrew revealed who he wanted to be with no a deserted island.

“Emma Stone. I love Emma,” he said. “She’s all right. She can come.”

Garfield also can’t help but remember the great times he had with his ex-girlfriend. The screen heartthrob revealed to W magazine that his idea of having fun is Disneyland and pot brownies. According to Us Weekly, Andrew’s favorite birthday was his 29th which he celebrated with Emma and their friends.

“They came out to L.A. to surprise me,” he recounted of Stone and his pals.

“We went to Disneyland. We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]