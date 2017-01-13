Mariah Carey’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Vandalized, Diva Goes On Hiatus From Social Media

Looks like Mariah Carey is not off to a good start this year. After her controversial New Year’s Eve mishap, the diva continues to receive criticism and mockery, this time, with her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

On Tuesday, January 10, TMZ reports that Mariah Carey’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized. The said incident was confirmed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and revealed that they have reported the said vandalism on Sunday. The report gave the Los Angeles Police Department a lead that “someone on Instagram claimed responsibility.”

In the released photo, Mariah’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star can be seen with a question mark written next to her name. According to reports, the said vandalism has already been cleaned up by the Hollywood Historic Trust. Apparently, the cleaning and restoration process cost $1,500. Authorities are now also reviewing surveillance footage.

Mariah Carey's Hollywood Star Vandalized, Cops Investigating (PHOTOS) https://t.co/INND8XOcV4 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 10, 2017

The “We Belong Together” songstress received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August of 2015 to commemorate her massive success in the music industry. Mariah has been in the business for 25 years.

Many believe that the vandalization is, in a way, a mockery to Mariah’s New Year’s Eve fiasco. The diva’s performance suffered a technical malfunction during her performance in Times Square. Mariah and her team insist that they were sabotaged and that the singer was “foiled.” According to reports, Mariah’s in-ear headpiece was dead and she couldn’t even hear her music. However, Dick Clark Productions strongly denies the allegation, calling it “defamatory, outrageous, and frankly absurd.”

And while everyone is talking about the disastrous performance, Mariah opted out of it. The “Shake It Off” singer announced that she is taking a break from social media. Considering all the controversies she had faced in the first few days of the year, it is quite understandable for Mariah to go on hiatus and get rid of all the bad vibes.

The diva posted an audio clip of herself explaining the reason why she decided to go on break. Apparently, the songstress wants to take the time off not only to stay away from the controversies but also to spend time with her family. Mariah also clarified that although she’ll be away from the spotlight of social media, she will still fulfill her “professional obligations.”

“I’m gonna take a break from media moments, social media moments. Although I am going to fulfill my professional obligations, this is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to deal with my loved ones and to prepare for my upcoming tour in March. I can’t wait to sing for you again.”

Mariah also discussed the unfortunate New Year’s Eve fiasco and promised her fans that she will officially address it in time. She also shared her dismay on the production team which apparently chose to “capitalize on circumstances beyond [their] control.” The singer went to reveal how she really felt about the whole mishap and admitted that her “feelings were hurt.”

“Listen, guys. They foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me. I cannot deny that my feelings were hurt, but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive during this time.”

Despite the unlikely turn of events for Mariah, her die-hard fans never fail to show their unwavering support. Some celebrities, including Queen Latifah and Ed Sheeran, also came to Mariah’s rescue, defending her from all the negative criticisms being thrown at her.

On the bright side, it seems like Mariah is starting to benefit from it after all. Reports revealed that all three songs performed by Mariah during the controversial event have shot up the streaming charts. This includes “We Belong Together,” “Auld Lang Syne,” and “Emotions.” Apparently, the songs recorded at least double of its usual number of streams after the mishap.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]