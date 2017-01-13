One Direction 2017 Timeline: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik Album Releases And More

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and former member Zayn Malik have a busy year ahead. While not everything has been announced, here is a basic timeline for album releases, family birthdays, baby’s due dates, and more.

The One Direction family has a lot of birthdays during the first of the year. Zayn Malik and Harry Styles were both born early in the year, and so was Louis Tomlinson’s son.

Niall Horan’s mom Maura Gallager already turned 56 this year on January 1.

Zayn Malik was born on January 12. A former One Direction member, Zayn is now 24.

Freddie Tomlinson’s birthday is January 21. Louis Tomlinson’s son will be one-year-old

One Direction’s Harry Styles was born on February 1. Harry will be 23-years-old.

Louis Tomlinson’s half-sibling twins Doris and Earnest Deakin were only born a few years ago. Their birthday is February 10. They will be three years old.

Niall Horan’s brother Greg Horan was born on February 11. Greg Horan will be 30.

Liam Payne And Cheryl Cole are having a baby in February or March. Babies, Even One Direction babies, don’t always follow a specific timetable. Plus, Liam and Cheryl have not announced a due date, but Unreality TV speculates that since Liam Payne just got off a flight from London to LA that the baby can’t be due in January.

Louis Tomlinson’s twin sisters were born on March 23. They will be 13-years-old on their birthday.

Zayn Malik’s music can be heard in movie theaters starting on Valentines Day. Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift performed a duet for the soundtrack of 5o Shades Darker. The movie will be in theaters on February 14.

Harry Styles debut solo album may be coming out in mid-February according to a source for Hollywood Life. This is not set in stone. One Direction’s Harry Styles has not announced anything. In fact, it’s little more than a rumor, but who can wait till summer so here’s to hoping this rumor is true.

If Harry Styles does not release his album in mid-February, it is likely that Niall Horan, Liam Payne, or Louis Tomlinson will release their album around this time. One Direction fans are eager to hear the music that they’ve been waiting so long for.

Zayn Malik’s oldest sister’s birthday is April 19. Zayn’s oldest sister Doniya Malik will be 25-years-old.

One Direction’s Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne are all planning to release their solo albums, in early to mid-2017 but there are no official dates. Initially it was thought that Harry Styles would release his solo album last, but apparently, Harry Styles’ debut album is going to be first if Hollywood Life’s source is correct.

Niall Horan’s album could be released next since he released “This Town” in October. It is hard to imagine One Direction’s Niall Horan will keep fans waiting much longer. Since it would be sensible to space their releases it would be probable, though it is just a guess that Niall’s album could come out in March or April. If not, perhaps Louis Tomlinson will release an album then.

Liam Payne is still believed to be recording his album. It could take a while for Liam’s album to be produced since it is yet to be completed. He is thought to still be doing a recording session now, in January.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson have not officially announced any release dates for their albums or singles. Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson didn’t release information about their solo singles prior to release. One Direction has instead chosen to surprise fans. Harry and Liam have not released any singles yet.

Logically though One Direction music should be coming out by April, with at least one or two solo albums and the two remaining solo singles from Harry Styles and Liam Payne coming out soon. At least everyone hopes so.

Gigi Hadid’s birthday is April 23. Zayn Malik’s Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend Gigi will be 22-years-old.

Liam Payne’s sister Nicola Payne will turn 29 on May 27.

Zayn Malik’s clothing line Zayn x Versus will be available in stores starting in May according to GQ. Zayn has been designing shoes and clothing for the Versus brand, and he’s also been working on some shoe designs.

Liam Payne’s mom Karen Payne will turn 58 on June 20.

Cheryl Cole’s birthday is June 30. Liam Payne’s girlfriend will be 34-years-old.

Cheryl could be Mrs. Payne by her birthday, or at least be engaged. Rumors abound that Liam Payne will pop the question as soon as the baby is born.

One Direction’s Harry Styles stars in the Christopher Nolan Film Dunkirk to be released on July 21 in the USA according to IMBd. Dunkirk has been rated the third most anticipated movie of 2017 by Indiewire. It’s probably the most anticipated film of all time, by Directioners.

Niall Horan’s father, Bobby Horan was born on July 18 and will be 51-years-old.

Zayn Malik’s sister’s birthday is July 23. Zayn’s sister Waliyha Malik will be 19-years-old.

Louis Tomlinson’s sister was born on August 4, Louis’s sister Lottie Tomlinson will be 19-years-old this year.

Louis Tomlinson’s other sister’s birthday is August 16. Louis’s sister Felicite Tomlinson will be 17.

One Direction’s Liam Payne’s birthday is August 29 Liam will be 24-years-old.

Zayn Malik’s dad’s birthday is September 10, Zayn’s father will be 48-years-old.

One Direction’s Niall Horan and Zayn Malik’s youngest sister share a birthday. Isn’t that a neat coincidence? Of course, they were born nine years apart, but it’s still kind of cool.

Zayn Malik’s baby sister’s birthday is September 13. Zayn’s youngest sister Safaa Malik will be 15-years-old.

One Direction’s Niall Horan’s birthday is September 13 Niall will be 24-years-old.

One Direction reunion is likely going to begin taking shape in September. Look for signs of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson meeting in recording studios, or making guest appearances. The earliest date for a possible reunion of One Direction will be September of 2017, according to Niall Horan who predicted the band would be on Hiatus for 18 months, starting in March of 2016.

Will One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne reunite before October? One Direction fans will have to wait and see. The latest date mentioned for reunion would be March of 2018.

Harry Styles mom’s Anna Cox was born on October 21, Harry’s mom will be 50 this year.

Liam Payne’s sister’s Ruth was born November 9. Liam’s sister Ruth Payne will be 27-years-old.

Zayn Malik’s mom’s Trish Malik will turn 48 on November 1.

Liam Payne’s father’s birthday is November 26. Liam Payne’s dad Geoff Payne will be 60-years-old.

Harry Styles sister’s Gemma styles will turn 27 on December 3.

Louis Tomlinson of One Direction’s birthday is December 24, Louis will be 26-years-old.

One Direction with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have a busy year ahead, and so does Zayn Malik. No one knows what the future holds for Styles, Payne, Horan, Tomlinson, and Malik but most One Direction fans want to see One Direction together again as soon as possible.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan should come together again by late 2017, but could Zayn Malik be with them?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]