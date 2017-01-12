Duggar Family News: First Episode Of ‘Counting On’ Season 3 To Be About Jinger Duggar’s Wedding Dress Inspired By God

The Duggar family is returning to TV next week, but the first episodes of Counting On Season 3 are going to be a bit anti-climatic.

The Duggar Family Blog has shared episode descriptions for the first two episodes of Counting On Season 3, and they attempt to lure viewers in with teasing questions about what’s going to happen on the show. There’s just one problem: Fans of the Duggar family already know the answers to these questions.

The Season 3 premiere of Counting On airs Monday, January 16 at 9 p.m. ET. It’s titled “The Jinger Gown,” and it will follow a few female members of the Duggar family as they make a special trip to Virginia to help Jinger choose a wedding dress.

“The family takes a trip out East to find Jinger’s perfect dress. But with more options than imagined, will she find the dress of her dreams?” the episode description reads.

However, this question has already been answered. Fans of the Duggar family got to see the modest lace gown from multiple angles during last season of Counting On, which ended with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s wedding special. Viewers don’t even have to watch the Season 3 premiere to learn new details about Jinger’s custom-made bridal gown because they are already available online.

We have some big news!—someone is in a courtship!! Find out tonight who it is !! A photo posted by TLC's Counting On (@counting_on) on Nov 15, 2016 at 12:25pm PST

The Duggar Family Blog conducted an interview with Renee Miller, the designer of the dress, and she revealed that the gown is inspired by a physical description of God in the Bible. Miller said that she decided to give the dress a long train after Jinger mentioned a Bible verse that Jeremy had quoted to her. The couple also told Renee that they wanted the train to be “fit for royalty.”

“That verse was Isaiah 6:1 (…I saw the Lord sitting on a throne, high and lifted up, and the train of His robe filled the temple). When Jinger tried on the three protocol dresses, she always looked at the train before she looked at the front, so I knew that was her heart. I wanted the train to be the center of attention.”

Miller is the owner of Renee’s Bridal and Special Occasions in Pensacola, Florida. She told the Duggar Family Blog that she flew out to an acquaintance’s bridal shop in Fredericksburg, Virginia to meet with Jinger and her family, and she brought three prototype gowns with her. They were based on Jinger’s requirements for her wedding look: an A-line skirt, a long train, lace, and sleeves. She also wanted the gown to be modest.

Miller told the Duggar Family Blog that Jinger didn’t want pearls on her dress, but the designer went against the bride’s wishes and had her team of seamstresses hand-sew thousands of them on the dress anyway. Luckily, Jinger loved the finished product. Viewers won’t get to see her excited reaction to the completed gown until the February 20 episode of Counting On.

The January 23 episode of Counting On will include more footage of Jinger’s wedding preparations, and it asks a question in its title: “Could it be Twins?”

“Jessa [Duggar] and Ben [Seewald] listen to the heartbeat of Seewald Baby #2, which makes them wonder if they are having twins,” part of the episode description reads.

Jill Duggar also teased that Jessa and Ben might be expanding their family by two in the Season 3 trailer for Counting On. The certified professional midwife is shown using a fetal doppler on Jessa’s belly and listening for a heartbeat.

“We don’t know if it’s twins or just one,” Jill says. “It could be just one baby with good variability in the heart beat or it could be two different babies.”

However, fans of the Duggar family already know that Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are not having twins. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, Jessa spoiled this publicity ploy to get more viewers to tune in to Counting On when she shared a sonogram photo on Instagram. As you can see, there’s just one fetus in the image that she posted.

Throwback to our week 20 ultrasound! Can't believe we're already #32weeks now! ???? #BabySeewald2 will be here before we know it! ???? A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Dec 8, 2016 at 12:25pm PST

Are you still going to tune in for the first two episodes of the third season of Counting On now that you know that they are going to be about this old Duggar family news? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]