Bella Hadid Focuses On Family, Reportedly Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ Over The Weeknd’s Romance With Selena Gomez

Bella Hadid has been thrust into recent headlines due to her former boyfriend’s new romance with Selena Gomez. However, she may be attempting to avoid the drama surrounding The Weeknd’s relationship with the “Same Old Love” singer.

Since The Weeknd went public with Selena Gomez during an outing in Santa Monica, California, earlier this week, Bella Hadid has unfollowed Gomez on Instagram and turned her attention to her family, including her mother, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster, and her father, real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid.

Around the time news broke of her ex-boyfriend’s outing with Gomez, Bella Hadid took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback photo of herself, her mother, and her sister, Gigi Hadid, and revealed that January 11 was Foster’s birthday.

“Today marks the day that our beautiful angel, my best friend and mother was brought into this world! Thank you for EVERYTHING!!!!!! Nobody loves you more than me!” Bella Hadid wrote in the caption of her photo.

Bella Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Foster, parted ways with her father years ago and went on to marry music producer David Foster, whom she has since divorced. Meanwhile, her father is currently engaged to Shiva Safai, who has been seen on episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside Lisa Vanderpump.

Shortly after Bella Hadid shared her birthday post to Yolanda Foster, her father posted a photo of the two of them together and wrote a sweet message to the model.

“Daddy’s little Girl. I love you to the moon and back one thousand and one times,” he wrote. “[Bella Hadid] you are the star that lights up the moon. You are the smile that wake up to every morning.”

While Bella Hadid hasn’t directly addressed her former boyfriend’s new romance, a source claims she isn’t happy about his ties to Gomez and feels like she’s been betrayed.

“[Bella Hadid] feels like she’s been stabbed in the back,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 11. “She just doesn’t understand why Selena is flaunting her relationship with The Weeknd. The least she can do is be private about it. Bella never, ever saw this coming and thinks Selena should have called her first out of courtesy, instead of making out with him in public for the whole world to see. She’s also surprised how easily The Weeknd has moved on. It’s only been two months. This is all very hurtful.”

The outlet seemingly suggested that there should have been some sort of girl code between Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez, but the two women don’t appear to have ever been close. In fact, a number of readers commented on the post claiming that they were nothing more than acquaintances.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd first faced rumors of a romance in 2015 but didn’t make their official red carpet debut until 2016, when they attended the Grammy Awards in February and the Met Gala in May.

Following over a year of dating, Bella Hadid and the musician called it quits in November of last year, just weeks before they were set to reunite on the runway during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Show, where Hadid was strutting her stuff and The Weeknd was serving as a performer.

After appearing in the show together, where there didn’t appear to be much awkward tension between them, despite what some have anticipated, Bella Hadid seemingly confirmed that their split was amicable when she shared an Instagram photo of the two of them and applauded him for his act.

While Bella Hadid has unfollowed Selena Gomez, she is reportedly still following The Weeknd.

