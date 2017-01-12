Flo Rida Allegedly Agrees To Perform At Donald Trump’s Inauguration For $1 Million [Report]

Rapper Flo Rida has allegedly agreed to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration for $1 million, claims a new report.

With only one week to go before Trump’s inauguration gets underway, the organizers for the president-elect’s highly-anticipated event have faced obstacles in scoring A-list talent. According to a source said to be close to Flo Rida, he’s “set to perform at the inauguration, and will get $1 million for it,” Radar Online reports.

Flo Rida was slated to perform at the Miss USA pageant in 2015 but nixed the plan after Donald Trump called Mexicans rapists. Although the “My House” singer didn’t say anything against Trump at the time, his decision about canceling the performance was linked to Trump’s comments.

The report notes that it’s “quite convenient” for the 37-year-old rapper who owed an estimated $1.2 million in tax liens from 2014.

There’s been no confirmation on whether Flo Rida will perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration — or if he’ll be paid $1 million to do so.

A long list of celebrities have turned down performing at the Trump inauguration despite the publicity it would bring. Among the many refusing to perform are Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Gene Simmons, Celine Dion, and Garth Brooks. Even music producer extraordinaire, David Foster, declined the offer to organize Trump’s inauguration music.

Rebecca Ferguson considered singing at the event in Washington, D.C., but only if she could sing “Strange Fruit,” a graphic song about the lynchings of African-Americans. She passed on the chance when organizers rejected her request. Trump inauguration organizers felt it wasn’t an appropriate song for the celebratory day.

The Beach Boys were reportedly asked to provide music for the swearing-in ceremony, but haven’t made a decision.

News has surfaced that Marie Osmond offered to perform at Trump’s inauguration, stressing that the country needs to “come together.”

“I think when it comes to our country we need to unite,” Osmond told Yahoo Finance. “I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad. This is America.”

Osmond doesn’t think it’s right for people not to support their president. She and her brother, Donny Osmond, have been on stage at several presidential inauguration ceremonies.

Marie Osmond is all for performing at Trump’s inauguration https://t.co/Y24Ouqgb1g pic.twitter.com/R7Z9MQSA8p — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) January 12, 2017

If Flo Rida performs at the Trump inauguration, he’ll join America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho and the Rockettes. Evancho will sing the Star Spangled Banner and the Rockettes will perform dance numbers. Some of the dancers let their feelings be known that they weren’t Trump supporters, viewing him as a misogynist and racist.

Comedian George Lopez posted a message on Twitter early last week that he was invited to perform at the inauguration but turned it down. He also claimed event organizers wanted another star’s phone number.

“I have turned down the invitation to perform at the inauguration, then they asked if I had Eric Estrada’s phone number #FTP #pelosmelapela,” Lopez tweeted.

Lopez couldn’t help himself from making fun of one physical trait of the president-elect’s!

“The desperation has begun @realdonaldtrump #pelosmelapela #ftp #pvc #mmlv let’s see who #tinyhands ends up with,” he tweeted again.

Flo Rida hasn’t reacted to Radar Online‘s report about whether he’ll be on stage at Trump’s inaugural event next week. If he agrees to be one of the performers, it’s safe to assume that he’ll endure some backlash — as most celebrities experience who align themselves with Donald Trump in any way.

Would you be surprised to see Flo Rida perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration?

[Featured Image by Mark Windle/Getty Images]