WWE News: John Cena Keeps Hinting That Kenny Omega Will Be In The ‘Royal Rumble’ – He Did The Same Thing With AJ Styles Last Year

For a couple of weeks now, John Cena has been having some fun with wrestling fans on his social media accounts. Kenny Omega is easily the biggest star in Japan right now, and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) wants nothing more than to renew his contract and have him return. There has been speculation that Omega could sign with WWE and enter the Royal Rumble in two weeks. Talk that has been fueled by social media posts from John Cena, and it isn’t the first time he has done this.

The possibility of Kenny Omega’s deal being up with NJPW and him jumping ship to WWE is there, but no-one really knows if it will happen. Bleacher Report is even stating that Omega is set to return to NJPW in March, but he’s just taking some time off to play up his loss at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

Cena, though, has been teasing fans with some very cryptic and interesting posts on his Instagram account related to Omega. Maybe he’s hinting at something and maybe he’s just teasing the fans, but it wouldn’t be the first time. Remember last year before the Royal Rumble and his pics of AJ Styles?

The first one was just a picture of Kenny Omega, and there was nothing written on it at all. It was just the picture.

Next, John Cena posted a picture of a character from South Park that everyone is acquainted with and knows well – Kenny. Again, there is no caption with it.

The next day, Cena posted a simple picture on his Instagram account, again with no caption, but this one was just of the letter “O.”

On the fourth day, there was yet another picture posted by John Cena which was one of the popular video game character known as Mega Man.

Early on Thursday morning, there was another post by Cena on his Instagram, and this one is well known to fans of the 1999 movie Office Space. It is of the character Bill Lumbergh played by Gary Cole, and it is the moment in the film where he tells Peter to stay late at work and finishes it off with, “That would be great.”

To the non-wrestling fan, they may not fully understand what is going on and may just see these pictures as a random assortment. If you read Cena’s last four pictures as a message, though, it does say, “I am Kenny Omega. That would be great.”

In the past, Omega has said that it wouldn’t bother him if he never stepped foot in WWE if he was still the greatest legend and be better than all other wrestlers. Once Cena started making these posts on Instagram, Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated and didn’t rule out the chance of signing with the company.

“John Cena is one of the great WWE talents that I respect most. If I were to end up there, working with someone of his caliber would certainly be a goal and jive with my mission of changing wrestling. I’m glad to be on his radar, but I haven’t made any decisions regarding my future yet.”

Now, this would not be the first time that John Cena has done something like this on social media. As a matter of fact, he did it last year before the Royal Rumble when everyone was wondering if AJ Styles would leave NJPW to sign with WWE. WrestleZone pointed out that Cena had posted a pic of a young Styles on his Instagram, and it had people whispering.

About a week later, AJ Styles was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. A year later, Styles is defending the WWE Championship against John Cena at the same event he debuted at in the previous year.

Kenny Omega may already have a new deal with NJPW, and he may never end up in WWE, but John Cena is a least keeping the hope alive. His current deal does run through the Royal Rumble, so, it isn’t really possible for him to appear at that event, but after that, anything is possible.

Don’t forget, Cena posted cryptic Instagram photos related to CM Punk in February of last year too, and that led to nothing. Forbes is of the same belief that these recent Kenny Omega-related posts mean absolutely nothing.

John Cena is the face of WWE and he has been for a long time now. Sure, he’s getting older, but he could still be in the ring for many years to come and would like some new competition like Kenny Omega. Cena’s social media teases may mean absolutely nothing, and it is quite possible that Omega won’t be at the Royal Rumble and will return to NJPW in time. Still, the same thing happened last year with AJ Styles, and now, he’s defending his WWE Championship against Cena at that very event.

