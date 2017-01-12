Netflix & Marvel’s ‘The Defenders’ TV Series: Quartet Films First Scene Together For 2017 Team-Up, Sigourney Weaver’s Villian’s Name Revealed

Netflix and Marvel’s Defenders TV series is debuting during the summer of 2017, and now the quartet of superheroes come together as a foursome to shoot their first scene together, according to Entertainment Weekly. Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Mike Colter’s Luke Cage, and Finn Jones’ Iron Fist joined forces as they filmed a scene together at Midland Circle.

The Defenders photo shoot is comedy gold as Finn gets a little frisky while Krysten’s mouth is agape.

#IronFist showing a little nip in these first pictures of the @Netflix_CA series #TheDefenders Coming out this year pic.twitter.com/WbyFbnspw9 — Dave and Steve (@TalkNerdyTV) January 12, 2017

Anyone who has watched the Daredevil series through Season 2 has seen Midland Circle, and within it is a building with a bottomless hole guarded by Hand ninjas. That said, it looks like they’ll be rendezvousing in that environment but showing up separately and caught unawares.

The Defenders, likely prior to being given that name, come together before a “proper meet and greet” to duke it out with more enemies in a confined area not unlike the famous Daredevil hallway fight scene. Showrunner Marco Ramirez explained how they wanted them to encounter each other unexpectedly.

“Every one of them is following their own trail of bread crumbs, trying to unpack a mystery in New York. We wanted them all caught off guard. Once they’re in that room together, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, s—, who are you?'”

Jeph Loeb of Marvel TV explained that the team had been methodically put together one-by-one and intended to give the Defenders the impression that they fight alone in their corresponding neighborhoods. Apparently, they set themselves apart from the Avengers in that fashion as well as not having to deal with alien invaders and cosmic entities.

Loeb decided to go this route ever after watching the first Avengers movie numerous times. The Netflix original series prides itself on a superhero team-up that doesn’t identify itself as such and prefers to take on bad guys in a low-profile fashion.

“The Defenders didn’t have a ‘D’ on their belt buckles and a Defenders Tower. We agreed from the very beginning that these folks could at the very end go, ‘I never want to see your face again.”

Sigourney Weaver’s Villain Influences The Defenders Crossover?

As with most team-ups in films, whether it’s superheroes or just heroes, there is a motivation that influences them to come together. That said, what or who will be the drive that necessitates all this?

Showrunner Marco Ramirez claims Weaver’s character an “utter bada**,” according to Entertainment Weekly. Ramirez could only limit his vocabulary to descriptors of her character, Alexandra.

“Sigourney is the kind of person you can buy as the smartest person in the room, who you can also buy as a person holding a flamethrower. Her character is a very powerful force in New York City. She’s everything Sigourney is: sophisticated, intellectual, dangerous. I’m sorry. I can only say a bunch of adjectives right now.”

Considering Sigourney is seen as a capable and talented actress via her toughness in the Aliens franchise as well as playing convincing intellectual roles in other movies such as Avatar, it would indeed make one wonder what she’ll bring to Netflix’s The Defenders. Will she be the mastermind who outdoes Wilson Fisk?

Marco gave some clues about the motivation of the Marvel team-up as, according to the showrunner, “it would take something massive to pull these four characters from their individual worlds to work together.”

Then he remarked not to take Weaver’s villain’s influence so high that it goes beyond the scope of the street-level show. It would be best to keep it grounded to the point where the Defenders TV show felt realistic.

