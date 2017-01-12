Poltergeist Video: Home Security Cameras Show Child Fleeing From Supposed Supernatural Activity

A poltergeist video is making its way around the internet. Coast to Coast AM shared news of the disturbing poltergeist video on Wednesday night’s show. Several other media outlets have picked up the poltergeist video after a young girl’s father shared it on a Spanish Facebook page devoted to supernatural and paranormal stories. The two-minute video clip shows the young girl fleeing from alleged poltergeist activity as she plays inside the family’s home. The poltergeist video has since gone viral on social media after it was uploaded to the La Otra Dimensión page just over two weeks ago.

La Otra Dimensión, translated to “the other dimension,” has over 1 million followers on Facebook. When Julio Cesar Alvarez Perez shared the poltergeist video on the page on December 26, it quickly went viral with nearly 80,000 shares, 14,000 comments, and 32,000 Facebook likes and reactions. The Huffington Post explains why “we’re all so obsessed with the paranormal.” According to a report published in 2015, people tend to use paranormal activity as a way to escape the monotony of daily life. The report goes on to say that people are actually attracted to fear, adding that fear of the unknown offers an “emotional release that we don’t get in day-to-day life.”

The young girl in the poltergeist video certainly showed fear of the unknown and quickly fled from it — a reaction that Cosmos Magazine says is a normal fear response. Fleeing the scene is a defensive reaction that depends on the level of fear and how accessible an escape route is. During the first minute of the poltergeist video, the child is not even aware that a “haunted” doll is moving its head from side to side, even though the doll is sitting on the floor just a short distance from where the girl is sitting. The next half of the poltergeist video shows the young girl drawing in another room when papers start to move around on the table, seemingly by an “invisible force.”

After fleeing from the room for a few seconds, the young girl does show some intrigue and fascination with the poltergeist activity and returns, only to be scared off again when the papers fly off the table, other objects are knocked to the ground, and the table itself starts to move across the floor. The Mirror reports that the poltergeist video has been viewed over 5 million times since it was posted on the Spanish Facebook page. According to the report, the young girl’s father, Julio Cesar Alvarez Perez, filmed the poltergeist video last September and shared it last December. Julio allegedly set up the home security cameras after his daughter complained that something was “bothering her.”

Julio also defends the legitimacy of the poltergeist video, saying that to those who say it’s fake, “I would like to see your face if any of this happened to you or worse – your daughter.” In fact, several people on social media have accused Julio of setting up the poltergeist activity, adding in the comments that it looks “super staged.” Another Facebook user commented that the doll probably has a remote control, while still others say strings were attached to objects and a wind was set up to blow the papers off the table.

“After the first staged wind blow and the girl running away, I’m pretty sure (someone) steps in and attaches string to the objects and the table, before filming commences.”

There are obvious pauses in the poltergeist video, especially noticeable during the second half. A blog post on the Vigilantes says it’s “quite easy” to set up a staged poltergeist video. The author of the post, Hayley Stevens, along with another member of the British Anomalistic Research Society (BARsoc), set out to debunk another poltergeist video that was shared by a mother who lives in the Warwickshire, England, city of Coventry. That poltergeist video was uploaded to YouTube in 2011 and also went viral, with thousands of views. Comments also claim fakery, even though the mother, along with her two children, were allegedly not home when the poltergeist activity was captured.

The two BARsoc researchers allegedly used several common household items to successfully recreate a poltergeist video, adding that people probably make “dodgy” poltergeist videos as a way to “move house.” Mike St. Clair of VIPER Paranormal, out of Roanoke, Virginia, says that most, if not all, of the poltergeist videos put on the internet are not real.

“Someone will set up a camera and record things flying through the air, dishes breaking, cabinet doors opening and closing, things like that, and they’ll put it on the internet and call it poltergeist activity.”

VIPER Paranormal uploaded their own video to YouTube back in 2011 that shows viewers how to fake a poltergeist video. According to Mike, the purpose of the video was to raise awareness of fraud in the paranormal, not to debunk the existence of the poltergeist — paranormal activity that some parapsychologists say can be explained by psychokinesis, the ability to move physical objects by mental force alone.

