Vicki Gunvalson Wants Apology From ‘RHOC’ Co-Stars: Tamra Judge And Shannon Beador To Comply?

Vicki Gunvalson has been on The Real Housewives of Orange County since the very first episode and she’s been filming the show for Bravo for over a decade. Gunvalson has revealed that she sees herself as the show and the reason why this show is so successful, so the last thing she would do would be to leave the show because her co-stars are angry with her. But her co-stars may not leave, because they are using the show to market their companies, their products and even their podcasts. But Bravo may have a challenge on their hands, as Gunvalson and her co-stars aren’t speaking and Gunvalson has revealed that she wants an apology.

According to a new tweet, Vicki Gunvalson is now revealing that she feels that she was horribly treated by her co-stars and she wants an apology. It’s no secret that she wants an apology from Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge for the way she was treated on the previous season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but some people think that Vicki should think about apologizing first.

“Don’t you think you owe your friends and daughter who tried to [warn] you an apology? #sistersbeforemisters,” one person asked Gunvalson on Twitter, to which Vicki replied, “Haven’t you watched? I think I too deserve an apology but will never get one.”

Of course, many people tried to warn Vicki about Brooks Ayers but she didn’t listen. He ended up admitting to faking his medical records and after a few months, Gunvalson was left questioning whether she had been lied to. While she really wanted to believe him, it was hard to put the puzzle pieces together. Now, her co-stars want her to admit what she has done and they want an apology. But Vicki Gunvalson feels that she is the one who deserves an apology.

“Why do you deserve an apology?? You did this,You lied about Brooks intentionally to stay relevant,” another person wrote to Gunvalson, who replied with, “Not true! I never wanted to talk about him. You have no idea what your talking about.”

Some people understand why Gunvalson didn’t question Brooks to the extent that her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars did. And one person understands why, because she doesn’t feel that partners should question people they love to the extent that her co-stars did, especially when it comes to something as sensitive as cancer.

“When your in love you don’t ask your partner to prove anything. Vicki has done nothing wrong,” one person wrote in defense of Vicki, sharing that Brooks was the one who did something wrong and Vicki was left with the aftermath of the drama, to which another person added, “It’s hard to admit your scared of someone when people see you as a strong individual too. So Don’t judge!”

And maybe Gunvalson just wants an apology because she wants some support from her former friends. As one person pointed out, Vicki has been through quite a bit, including a divorce from Don and losing her mother suddenly.

“We have all been there desperate to make a bad relationship work, turning a blind eye to red flags until long after everyone has told u it’s not right. Couple that with a recent divorce and the loss of ur mother – who can honestly say..,” one person wrote to Vicki Gunvalson, reminding her followers that Vicki has been through a lot over the past couple of years, including the devastating loss of her mother.

What do you think of Vicki Gunvalson wanting an apology from her co-stars? Do you think she will get one on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County?

