Mass Effect Andromeda GamePlay Debut

It seems that the beginning of the year has arrived and everyone’s doors are loaded with release dates for some of the most anticipated games of this 2017. Having said that, Electronic Arts and BioWare have announced that ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ will be available on March 23 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One And PC. Aaryn Flynn, CEO of BioWare as it makes its gameplay debut. The two companies commented that 4K resolution and HDR will not be exclusive to consoles and will also be available for PC users. In addition, Flynn also stated that the game’s PC version will accommodate the Ultra-Wide format (21:9).

‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ will feature a completely new story in a mission to locate a new home for humanity. The new chapter of the sci-fi series unfolds in Andromeda, a faraway place that offers new worlds, characters, mechanics and gameplay, long after the original trilogy came to a close.

In Andromeda, the galaxy nearest to ours, resources will be scarce and most worlds will be uninhabitable. With planets with their own history and inhabitants, it falls upon the human civilization to forge new alliances and make new enemies. Mass Effect: Andromeda offers some worlds that are so profoundly colossal that humans will have special explorative vehicles at their disposal to survey these obscure places. At this point, in many locations during gameplay, it will be inevitable not to encounter conflicts. However, since this chapter of Mass Effect takes place in far future, humans will consequently have more advanced weapons, powers, and equipment.

Although the human race will have a ship and the Nomad vehicle, but it will have to find, steal or manufacture almost everything else. Many of these planets will have hidden dangers, from environmental traps to hostile fauna. “We have tried to carry all kinds of creatures. We have quadrupeds, bipeds, flying creatures… we want to make new enemies of Helius as enemies as unique and attractive as we can,” said Michael Gamble, the producer of Mass Effect: Andromeda.

He further added, “The best we can do is to put ourselves in the role of archaeologists, who excavate ancient artifacts, who try to imagine what culture there could have been and expose it as it is” to which he adds that “even on land itself, there are many opportunities to learn about new cultures and new people.” Mass Effect, Andromeda series will be the game’s most imaginative series that incorporates diverse gameplay and astoundingly new features.

In other news, BioWare has announced that ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’, will not have a season pass. When asked whether the new Andromeda series would have a season pass, Aaryn Flynn simply tweeted “Nope”.

This, by no means, implies that Bioware will not launch the multiplayer version and downloadable content for ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’. However, there have been no further announcements as of now but the company will soon remove the fans from their doubts. “We’ll talk about that later :)” said Flynn in response to a tweet asking whether there is any free downloadable content.

In the words of Michael Gamble, Producer of Mass Effect Andromeda, the game will include a multiplayer system called ‘Strike Team’, which would allow the player to freely move between the campaign and the multiplayer in the game itself. Therefore, the user will be able to switch between the multiplayer mode and story mode without having to leave the game and restart.

Mass Effect: Andromeda will apparently incorporate a deeper meta-story related to Helios. This can be explored and completed without the multiplayer mode. Put it another way, the point of view or the narrative remains coherent; everything remains connected and makes sense. With that being said, it’s safe to assume that given Andromeda’s facilitation for users to switch game modes, the new Mass Effect series features an innovative multiplayer mode that will be related to the main story. More details will come out soon, so stay tuned!