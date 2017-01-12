Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Leave Baby With Family For Instagram Date Night As Pregnant Jessa Duggar Prepares For Delivery

Jill Duggar got pregnant just months after she got married to Derick Dillard. Then soon afterwards, she had to leave home for El Salvador for her husband to do missions work. Being such a young and newly married couple means that, perhaps, Jill and Derick have not had much time with each other, away from work, family and their baby son Israel. Now that they are back in the United States, TLC’s Counting On stars have made room in their schedules to spend some romantic time with each other.

Seeing how she is a big Instagram user, Jill Duggar made sure to record the moments on her account, showing off the beautiful flowers that Derick got for her and the pleasant time that they had without their baby around.

Check out moments from their Instagram-friendly date night!

#myhubbyisthebest he started out by going grocery shopping, then surprised me with #flowers and a #datenight @derickdillard I love you babe! #bloominonion #grandparentshavethekid A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 7, 2017 at 7:50am PST

While some Counting On fans are wondering why the Dillard family has not returned to Central America to continue their work, there has been plenty of good reasons for them to delay their work. First of all, they got back home just in time for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, which they all had to spend in the presence of their extended families. Secondly, Jessa was heavily pregnant with her second baby, which Jill probaby wanted to see before she took off for the southern part of the continent.

Most importantly, Jill announced that she is pregnant with her second child as well.

“Words can not describe how excited we all are that God has blessed us with another precious gift,” Jill and Derick wrote on their family blog. “We are eager for another sweet Dillard baby to join our lives come July, and we know Israel will be a great big brother. Don’t forget to check back here often for updates on our family and our ministry and remember to tune in Counting On on TLC as this pregnancy unfolds! We are so excited!!!”

Seeing how the medical care in El Salvador is poor, Jill and Derick Dillard will probably want to extend their stay at least until the summer so that Jill can feel comfortable and taken care of at home.

The 25-year-old mother is now almost four months along her pregnancy, well into her second trimester. But it sounds like it has not been easier the second time around. She has been making posts on her Instagram about how her morning sickness has returned and that she has been trying various methods to feel better.

Knowing that Jill herself is also a midwife means that she has a few tricks up her sleeve to do some intense self-care throughout the nine months.

Another reason in not returning to El Salvador is, of course, her beloved family. Jill has 19 brothers and sisters, who are all growing up quickly. To be at home with them is an important part of her life and she certainly wants her baby Israel to be around them as he also becomes a toddler.

She also is mindful that he spends time with the Dillard family as well, who love him just as much. To make sure that they get some time with Israel, she was with her husband’s side of the family both on Thanksgiving weekend and Christmas holiday party.

@cldilla Thank you for the wonderful Christmas celebration yesterday! #loveourfamily @deena.dillard @justdand @derickdillard A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 18, 2016 at 11:01am PST

Also knowing just how dagerous El Salvador is, it is likely that the couple wants to extend their time in the states as much as possible. Once, Jill recounted a story on Counting On to show the fans just how much stress she feels when in Central America.

“Every week, it seems like there would be different instances because Derick would preach one night a week a little distance from our house, so I would be at home alone with Israel,” Jill said. “One night, we were getting ready to go to bed, and we heard this loud crashing sound. Derick’s like, ‘You go in the bathroom,’ which is our safe room. We have our laptops, so we were messaging people back home like, ‘Pray for us. We don’t know what’s going on.'”

Do you think Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will stay near home through the summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]