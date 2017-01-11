‘Vikings’ Season 4 Episode 18 Preview: The Great Heathen Army Is Ready To Attack [Spoilers]

Now that the Great Heathen Army has been formed in Episode 17 of Vikings Season 4, fans can sit back and enjoy the battle in Episode 18.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 18 (entitled “Revenge”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

According to the History Channel’s schedule, Episode 18 of Vikings will be titled “Revenge.” They list the synopsis for this episode as follows.

“Ragnar’s plan comes to fruition; the Viking army lands on the coast of Northumbria.”

And so, it seems, Ragnar Lothbrok’s (Travis Fimmel) plan to have his sons attack England — and in particular King Ecbert (Linus Roache) — in retaliation for not only his death, but for the Viking village Ecbert decimated years early, has finally been set in motion.

This synopsis for Episode 18 indicates that the Great Heathen Army Ivar and his brothers were organizing to avenge his father’s death in Episode 17 of Vikings has not only been formed, but has also set sail and will land on English shores. It seems, with their arrival in Northumbria, they have their sights set on King Aelle (Ivan Kaye) first.

Zap2it also has a program schedule that lists the final episodes of Season 4 of Vikings. According to them, Episode 19 is titled, “On The Eve,” and the Season 4 finale, Episode 20, will be titled, “The Reckoning.”

These titles indicate that while Episode 18 of Vikings Season 4 will see Ivar and his brothers land in Northumbria, they might not attack immediately. Episode 19 seems likely to deal with the setup for attack on King Aelle and the Season 4 finale of Vikings could be the Great Heathen Army charge.

However, the trailer for Episode 18 of Vikings Season 4 indicates the Great Heathen Army will be attacking in the very next episode. The clip is only short, having half of its time filled up with a promo for History Channel’s new show, Six, which will be premiering directly after Episode 18 of Vikings airs on the History Channel.

The voice-over for the Episode 18 promo states the battle “that you have all been waiting for begins.” King Aelle is seen at the helm of his army and the Viking side appears to be charging, indicating this battle has certainly begun. However, as stated earlier, Episodes 19 and 20 of Vikings also seem to be dealing with this great battle if the titles are an indicator. You can view the titles and synopses for the final two episodes of Vikings below to decide for yourself how this battle will unfold.

Episode 19 (titled “On The Eve”) synopsis.

“The Viking army causes panic in the English countryside as King Ecbert and Aethelwulf plan the defense of the realm.”

Vikings‘ finale, Episode 20 (titled “The Reckoning”), synopsis.

“Prince Aethelwulf finds himself subject to the Vikings’ battle master plan; Ecbert remains behind with a plan of his own.”

You can view the trailer for Episode 18 of Vikings Season 4 below.

While Ivar the Boneless and his Great Heathen Army attacking England is exciting to see, there is one more thing that can be gleaned from the short trailer for Episode 18. Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) is talking to someone about the Great Heathen Army.

“This will be the largest army we have ever sent out.”

It isn’t clear who she is speaking to, but considering she is regally attired, this visitor may be important. Fans will have to tune into Episode 18 of Vikings Season 4 to find out just who Lagertha is speaking to.

As yet, no Episode 18 images for Vikings have been released by History Channel. However, make sure you keep checking back here as a gallery for Episode 18 will be added as soon as images are available.

What do you think will happen in Episode 18 of Vikings Season 4? Let us know your thoughts by commenting below.

Vikings returns to History Channel with Episode 18 on Wednesday, January 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by History Channel]