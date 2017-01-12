‘Jealous’ Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez On Instagram — The Weeknd ‘Treats Her Like A Queen’

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were photographed making out in Santa Monica, California on January 10 and the pictures have quickly traveled around the world, reports Hollywood Life..

[Bella Hadid] unfollowed Selena on Instagram shortly after! Is Bella jealous — or just a little miffed that her ex has bounced back so soon from their breakup?

Bella Hadid and the Weeknd split in November after two years of dating, reports Daily Mail.

It is believed that The Weeknd was the one who ended the relationship with the model.

Balla Hadid and The Weeknd (real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) had a rather scandal-plagued union. It was believed that the lines about cocaine in the Weeknd’s hit song “Starboy” were about Bella Hadid.

Fans went crazy after the track was released, wondering if the lines “cut that ivory into skinny pieces/ then she clean it with her face” were about Bella.

It seems that Bella may not be over The Weeknd.

Daily Mail reports that Hadid unfollowed Selena Gomez after the pictures of The Weeknd and Selena kissing were flashed around the world.

Gomez is still following Bella Hadid. Actually, Bella is one of only 254 people that Selena follows.

Hollywood Life reports that Bella seems to be ‘jealous’ of Selena.

Bella may have good reason to be jealous — the mag reports that Selena is thrilled with her new relationship and Abel “treats her like a queen.”

Selena feels like that he’s a real gentlemen and she loves how he treats her like a queen when they are together.

Interestingly, Bella is still following The Weeknd. Could it be that she wants to get him back, and sees Selena Gomez as her major obstacle?

Things between Selena and Bella appeared very good before the picture fiasco. Hollywood Life reports that Bella liked Selena’s comeback picture on Instagram when Gomez returned to the platform after a break.

The report states that it is “sad” that Bella Hadid has now changed her tune.

Guess she’s changed her tune, though — seeing your friend make out with your recent ex-boyfriend can have that effect! Though Bella and The Weeknd parted on pleasant terms in November and were cordial to each other at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, we don’t blame her for wanting to stay uninvolved in his new relationship… Still, it’s sad that she is apparently cutting ties with Selena, because they were clearly pretty friendly at one point (check out this squad pic of them hanging together back in Sept. 2015).

There may still be hope for Bella and The Weeknd if things don’t work out between him and Selena.

A separate Hollywood Life report claims that he still has feelings for Bella, despite his new relationship with Selena.

Happily ever after? Not so fast! The Weekend ‘still has feelings’ for Bella Hadid.

The Weeknd is reportedly aware that most people know him only as a performer.

Abel apparently values the fact that Bella, who was with him for two years, knows him on a deeper level, as a human being.

A source told the publication, “The Weeknd still has feelings for Bella [Hadid] because she knows him as the performer AND as Abel — not many people do…”

The Weeknd reportedly thinks that he will never find something like that again, because he is becoming more and more famous now.

She understood him in a very unique way, and the more popular he becomes, that’s something that can’t really happen anymore.

The Weeknd thinks that the sort of “special relationship” he had with Bella will not come along again, according to the report.

Now that kind of special relationship will never be a thing again, and that’s the problem.

Could it be that The Weeknd believes that Selena is partly attracted to him for his fame, and that Selena will never see the real Abel the way Bella did?

Selena Gomez was previously in a fraught, long-term, on-off relationship with superstar Justin Bieber.

Bella Hadid burst into the public consciousness as the sister of Gigi Hadid, who is dating ex One Direction star Zayn Malik.

[Featured Images by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for WSJ and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Image for Magazine Innovators Awards]