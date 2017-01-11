Bella Thorne: ‘Nearly Nude’ Snaps, Internet Privacy, & Ex-Boyfriends

Bella Thorne is calling out the paparazzi for their near-harassment levels of photo coverage, and she’s talking about beating the paps at their own game with her use of social media outlets like Snapchat and Instagram. Do you follow Thorne’s posts online?

Bella, the 19-year-old actress and singer, made headlines this week after revealing that she’s received death threats following her recent split with an ex-boyfriend. Thorne also took the paparazzi to task for their incessantly photo-snapping ways. Bella Thorne was last reported in a relationship with Charlie Puth, the latest fling for the starlet following her ex-boyfriends Gregg Sulkin and Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey.

Known for her frequently evocative use of social media, Bella Thorne is also seemingly coming out in favor of posting suggestive photos online — especially if it means one-upping the paps. As described by Thorne, when photogs caught the actress kissing her ex, Posey, the star made sure to Snapchat the pair’s make-out session before the paparazzi could publish their images of the smooch. What do you think about Bella Thorne’s Snapchat?

In a report from Fox News, Bella Thorne’s “nearly nude snaps” are presented as a strategic ploy to curb the Hollywood paparazzi. In the article, Bella describes the paps’ photos as presenting her in a “certain way,” igniting her struggle to turn the tide. She told FOX411 that she takes exception with the paparazzi’s stifling form of photojournalism and talked about the previous death threats she’s received online.

“Paparazzi is a really big struggle because pictures can make things seem a certain way.”

According to a recent piece in People magazine, Bella knows her celebrity status weighs heavily on the public’s perception of her as an entertainer. Bella, the starlet known for her roles in films such as The Duff and Big Sky, talked to the mag about her very public past relationships, and the role that social media and paparazzi photos played in her recent breakups. Thorne feels her public recognition makes such situations “worse for [her].”

“It doesn’t feel good to think that everybody in the world just thinks you’re an absolutely disgusting person and just because I’m somebody where people know my name, it’s so much worse for me.”

Have you ever felt similar to Bella Thorne when experiencing a breakup? What would you do if you were constantly hounded by paparazzi photographers? Have you ever posted images or videos online of you and your significant other? Have you ever received death threats online like Bella?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bella Thorne captured the zeitgeist last year when she came out as bisexual in August. The actress, true to form, used her social media outlets like Twitter and Instagram to inform a curious public of her bisexual status. Since that time, Bella has dealt with many media reports parsing her self-proclaimed sexuality. Recently, she defended her bisexual status in a Twitter retort to an overzealous fan.

While already a famous personality, Bella Thorne may be on the cusp of a critical reappraisal. The actress is set to star in numerous upcoming films, slated for release this year, including Amityville: The Awakening, Midnight Sun, Keep Watching, The Babysitter, You Get Me, and Xavier Dolan’s English-language debut, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan. Do you have a favorite Bella Thorne movie or TV show?

What do you think of Bella Thorne? Are you following Bella on Snapchat or Instagram? Let us know your thoughts on the actress in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]