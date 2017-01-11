Mariah Carey Sues Promoters Over Cancelled Shows, Diva’s New Year Off To An Interesting Start

It’s been a pretty rocky start to 2017 for singer/songwriter Mariah Carey, who rang in the New Year with a horrendous performance at the New Year’s Eve ball drop in New York City, which she and her manager are now blaming producers of the show for.

Mariah finally spoke out about the incident this past week over her Twitter account, and the diva was not taking any responsibility for the onstage mishap that she will likely take a while to live down. Carey stated that the weather conditions, faulty earpieces given to her by the producers, and the noise of the crowd all led to the less-than-perfect performance. In an audio message, Carey tweeted her reasons to her fans.

Cosmopolitan notes Mariah’s words.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve and in time. I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirit and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

Then the finger pointing began.

“Listen guys, they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me. Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail for anyone who cares to hear. I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt, but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time.”

Following this point, Mariah then made a vow to stay away from social media for a while to instead spend more time with her loved ones. However, less than a week later, Carey is making headlines for a whole new reason. The “Honey” singer is reportedly suing promoters of shows she didn’t perform in Chile and Argentina.

As the Wrap reports, Carey filed a suit in Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday claiming that EFG Entertenimientos, promoters for the two shows, were not meeting their part of the agreement. There was a contract that stated if these promoters were not doing their part and the shows were therefore canceled by Mariah, she would be paid in full.

The publication notes the words in the filed documents.

“‘In the music industry everyone knows the familiar story of the deceitful promoter that promises to pay and fails to deliver,’ the suit reads, adding that not “one payment” was made by FEG was ‘made as required; all the payments were late, insufficient, or totally unpaid.'”

The documents go on to state that due to “untruthful” and “unethical practices,” EFG, along with a number of other defendants, were in breach of the contract on “three separate occasions” yet accused Carey of failing to perform when they were aware that a failure on their part to make a payment would result in the superstar cancelling.

Agreements were reportedly signed back in June of 2016, while the actual performances were slated for October. Carey is not letting the promoters off easy for not meeting the agreement. The superstar has, despite a setback with her latest performance, been pushing on with life, love, and career since her split from James Packer. The talent has since been linked with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, and although there had been claims made that the two went their separate ways after Carey’s big performance, the two were recently spotted out on a date and looked very into one another once more, as the Inquisitr recently reported.

