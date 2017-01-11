Chris Brown And Rihanna Were Both Seen At NYC’s Up & Down Nightclub Last Night

Did Chris Brown and Rihanna spend time together on Tuesday night? They may have gotten close.

Years after their controversial split years ago, which was prompted by a devastating attack at the hands of Chris Brown, the musicians shocked fans after being photographed at the same nightclub in New York City amid Brown’s ongoing drama with and Soulja Boy.

Days after Soulja Boy reminded fans of Chris Brown’s 2009 attack on his former girlfriend, he and Rihanna turned up at the Up & Down nightclub on the very same night. On January 11, Hollywood Life confirmed that the exes were both seen in photos taken outside of the venue.

In the photos, as the outlet revealed, Chris Brown was sporting a camouflage jacket, black t-shirt, and light jeans. Meanwhile, Rihanna was wearing a green python print jacket with a pink hoodie and sweatpants.

According to Hollywood Life, it can’t be confirmed whether or not Chris Brown and Rihanna interacted at all, but one thing was clear: Brown was not at the club alone. Instead, he had his new girlfriend, Krista Santiago, in tow.

“Here’s the interesting part, though — [Chris Brown] was holding hands with his girlfriend Krista Santiago, who was in a mint green hoodie, as they left the hotspot! They looked very cozy together as they smiled for the paps,” the outlet told readers. “If the pair met Rihanna in the club, we can bet that it was super weird!”

Earlier this month, Chris Brown’s feud with Soulja Boy reached its breaking point, and as the rappers made plans to fight it out during a future boxing match, Soulja Boy reminded Chris Brown of his troubled past with Rihanna.

On January 8, Soulja Boy told fans he would be fighting Chris Brown in honor of the “Work” singer. “I’m doing it for Rihanna. That was f**ked up how he beat her a** like that smh…After I knock Chris Brown out I’m going to crank that Soulja Boy and super man in the ring on his stupid a**,” he tweeted.

He also claimed to have gotten close to the singer following the assault.

During an interview with Hollywood Unlock, via Billboard magazine, Soulja Boy said that Rihanna befriended him after being assaulted by Chris Brown and claimed to have watched Pineapple Express with her at one point during their relationship. As for his beef with Chris Brown, Soulja Boy said he first became upset with the rapper after singer Teyana Taylor, who he claimed to be dating at the time, told Brown about his relationship with Rihanna.

Chris Brown and Rihanna dated on and off for several years but have seemingly been keeping their distance — until their possibly awkward reunion last night.

Throughout 2016, Rihanna was linked to Drake, who has also beefed with Chris Brown, but by the end of last year, they were long over, and Drake had reportedly moved on with Jennifer Lopez. Meanwhile, Chris Brown has been involved in an on-and-off relationship with actress Karrueche Tran for the past few years but recently moved on from the romance with Krista Santiago.

“Rihanna’s not really involved in [Chris Brown]’s life much, but to hear he’s got a new girlfriend is cool and she’s genuinely happy for him,” a source told Hollywood Life last month. “It’s the holidays and everyone deserves to be loved now more than ever. She just hopes Chris does right by her, is faithful to her and loves her as he knows how.”

Chris Brown is set to take on Soulja Boy during a pay-per-view fight in the coming months. As they prepare, Brown is being mentored by Mike Tyson while Soulja Boy is getting trained by Floyd Mayweather.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]