‘The Magicians’ Returns With More Spellbinding Drama And Adventure [Spoilers]

The first season of The Magicians revealed that magic is real and there are even secret places where aspiring magicians can train. Brakebills University is one such place, and it’s where troubled Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) finds himself. As he begins to make friends and adjust to his new life on The Magicians, he discovers that magic not only exists, but it can be a difficult and dangerous ability to master.

According to The Futon Critic, Quentin also learns that his favorite books about a land called Fillory, that is full of fantasy and magic, are based in fact. Last season on The Magicians, Quentin and his small circle of friends eventually enter that world in an attempt to stop The Beast (Charles Mesure), a master magician that they discover is really Martin Chatwin. He is intent on destroying both worlds and it falls to Quentin and the others to find a way to stop him on The Magicians.

Quentin’s close childhood friend, Julia Wicker (Stella Maeve), also tests to be accepted at Brakebills, but is denied admission. Hurt and angry, she goes down another path after being recruited by a secret magical society. Fans of The Magicians saw how badly that turned out for her, but at the end she was back with Quentin for a short time.

She wants revenge after she and her friends were fooled by a trickster god called Reynard the Fox. He raped Julia and killed her friends, and she sees an opportunity to get The Beast to help her. Unfortunately, their attempt to stop The Beast goes horribly wrong, and their situation on The Magicians seems hopeless. While Julia holds a blade designed to kill him to his throat, The Beast accepts her deal and when they disappear, only Quentin is left standing.

As for Quentin’s other friends, Alice Quinn (Olivia Taylor Dudley) is a brilliant magician looking for answers about what happened to her brother at Brakebills. She quickly becomes Quentin’s love interest, and eventually they become a couple. Eliot Waugh (Hale Appleman) has been at Brakebill’s for awhile, and takes Quentin under his wing. He has a cynical and somewhat jaded attitude most of the time, which is offset with a heavy dose of wry humor. He has his own issues and is prone to drinking heavily, but he is extremely close to Margo Hanson (Summer Bishil), and they become allies with the others in the fight to stop The Beast. William ‘Penny’ Adiyodi (Arjun Gupta), is Quentin’s roommate and is a “Traveler,” which means he has the ability to travel between worlds.

Season 2 of The Magicians finds the group of unlikely heroes struggling in dangerous and unfamiliar territory. On The Magicians Facebook page is a sneak-peek video that reveals that they are becoming queens and kings of Fillory and as such, they must find a way to keep magic from dying. During the first season of The Magicians, Quentin and the others were learning the ways of battle magic, and now they are beginning to master this and other skills. Since Penny lost his hands during the season finale of The Magicians, he will have to learn new ways to summon or cast magic. In lieu of using a wand, Buzzfeed shared that he can no longer do what is described as finger tutting, which is how Brakebills students learn to conjure magic by using complex hand and finger movements, often contorting them in an amazing number of ways.

Quentin and Alice weren’t on the best of terms at the end of last season on The Magicians, and it doesn’t look as though their relationship improves any time soon. One thing is for certain, this group of heroic magicians will never be the same again and their relationships with one another will change. Individually, they will need to grow stronger because the weak will not survive the next battle that’s coming. If they can’t defeat their powerful and dangerous enemy and learn how to govern in their new world, then everything will be lost.

