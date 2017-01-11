Lisa Rinna And Kim Richards: Does ‘RHOBH’ Star Have Regrets About Low Blow Against Kim?

Lisa Rinna joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills a few years back and she had every intention of being a fun-loving housewife. But if there’s one thing that Lisa can’t handle, it’s when people start talking about her family, her husband and her marriage. And when Kim Richards traveled to Amsterdam with the ladies a few years back, Lisa remembered how her former co-star hinted that Harry Hamlin had been cheating on Rinna. She was furious with the accusations, but many people realized that Kim wasn’t in the right head space. Within a few months, she had been arrested twice and had relapsed.

According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Rinna is now opening up about her decision to bring up Kim’s arrests on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as she was very hurt by the comments that Kim had previously made about Rinna’s husband. So when the two met up again at game night at Kyle Richards’ home, many expected that some things would be said. But none of the ladies expected that Rinna would make a low blow towards Richards and she’s now revealing that she does regret going that deep with her former co-star, who has clearly had her struggles.

#RHOBH Lisa Rinna Goes Head-to-Head with Rival Kim Richards in Heated Game Night 2.0! https://t.co/7QD2RRRC9S pic.twitter.com/BsaZAOTor5 — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) January 11, 2017

“The fact that she said I use my dad’s death as an excuse for my behavior was simply her trying to insert herself into something she knew nothing about. That’s the whole point being made here—that I have not used it as an excuse, and his passing happened well after everything went down. Kim was also not taking responsibility about what she said in Amsterdam regarding my husband,” Lisa Rinna explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, revealing that she may have crossed the line because she was still upset about everything that had happened between them in Amsterdam.

“Unfortunately, in the heat of the moment after hearing what she had to say, I threw a low blow right back at her. I’m not happy about going there,” Lisa Rinna explains in her blog, essentially revealing that she feels bad about bringing up her arrests from last summer.

While some of Lisa’s co-stars understood why she brought everything up as she had been hurt by Richards’ comments, others felt that Rinna just tried to make her former co-star look bad. Kyle Richards wasn’t too happy with the way things went down, but Eileen Davidson felt that Lisa had every right to call out Kim because of the things she was saying. But newcomer Eden Sassoon felt that Lisa Rinna had every right to speak her mind about Kim.

“I was grateful to Eden in that moment for intervening the way she did because it definitely derailed our crazy train and put us on on a less destructive path. Remember, this was our first interaction in quite some time, and it took place over six months ago. We have more interactions, and you will see Kim and I continue to navigate our complicated relationship in the weeks to come,” Lisa Rinna explains in her blog, according to Bravo, sharing that fans will see her work on her friendship with Kim over the next couple of weeks.

It sounds like that simple apology on the show last night may be the bandage on the drama that some of these ladies could use to move on.

What do you think of Lisa Rinna’s comments about Kim Richards and her arrests? Do you think Rinna should have brought them up even though she was hurt and angry with Richards, or would it have been better to just keep quiet?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]