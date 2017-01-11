The Story Behind Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Drawn Out Divorce, Accusations Keep Flying From Both Sides

The tumultuous road to finalizing divorce seems to be never-ending for former star couple, actor Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard. The pair shocked the world back in spring of 2016 when Heard alleged abuse against Depp and shortly thereafter filed for divorce. Up until that point there had been talk of troubles in the relationship, but it seems to be the norm for any star couple to find themselves in tabloid headlines every now and again for false claims. No one was expecting the dramatic manner that the divorce proceedings began between Johnny and Amber.

Although things got off to a stormy start and the former couple seemed to be very much in a standoff, only two months after Heard filed, the pair appeared to have reached an agreement and things seemed to settle somewhat amicably with a released joint statement.

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity. There will be no further public statements about this matter.”

The statement was a surprise seeing as it downplayed Heard’s domestic violence claims, but as E! News shares, there was more than just a sudden amicable view on the situation that led to avoiding a trial regarding the abuse claims and reaching an agreement.

“First of all, the settlement announcement came just ahead of a hearing date, one that had already been rescheduled multiple times while the two sides tried to come to terms in a more private fashion. Heard’s camp had maintained that she would testify if need be, but understandably Depp’s lawyer was doing everything possible to avoid that possibility.”

So after this point it appeared that all was settled and the divorce would be speedily finalized for the estranged couple who clearly wanted nothing more than to move on in their separate lives and careers. Yet a move by Depp that on the surface was viewed as commendable, ruffled Heard and her legal team’s feathers. Depp went about donating a portion of the $7 million owing to Heard to the charity his ex had indicated she had vowed to give the amount to. This was seen negatively due to Depp’s ability to receive a tax break on the donation. From this point, things carried on as they had from the beginning and the calm became stormy once more.

What’s Really Going on With Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Divorce: The Non-Legalese Translation https://t.co/6feCjAMLzN pic.twitter.com/zfWVcNO4V2 — WKIZ-POWER 98.1 (@POWER981FM) January 11, 2017

Things ramped up even more when Heard appeared in a PSA for domestic violence which Depp’s team saw as a violation of their agreement within which Heard agreed to not speak of domestic violence following her prior claims. Since this point, Depp has been accused of failing to pay the remaining amount of the $7 million owing and most recently, court documents reveal accusations flying about between Heard and Depp’s legal teams.

Johnny Depp thinks Amber Heard is trying to extend her ’15 minutes of fame’ https://t.co/SJQFFDtjAN — The Cut (@TheCut) January 4, 2017

As The Wrap reveals, new court documents uncover the strong words Depp’s attorney Laura Wasser had for Heard, stating that she believes Heard is attempting to maintain a spotlight and once Heard responded insisting she wants the marriage to be over as soon as possible, Wasser did not hold back.

“If Amber indeed wants to be divorced as she contends, the simple question remains: Why hasn’t she signed the forms necessary to finalize the Stipulated Judgment she has already executed? While only Amber may know the real answer to that question, it is clear that she is intent on prolonging resolution and continuing litigation as long as the public’s attention will allow.”

So as it seems, this divorce that appeared to be one that would be speedily finalized is not as it once seemed and things between the former couple are getting nastier by the day.

[Feature Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]