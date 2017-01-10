Remembering David Bowie: His Wife Iman’s First Year Without Him

It was a year ago today that David Bowie passed away after battling cancer for 18 months. Per those close to Bowie, he died in peace while surrounded by his family members.

In honor of it being a year since David Bowie passed away, people all around the world are remembering him for the talented man he was. As PEOPLE noted, few are remembering David Bowie or reflecting on the first year without him more than his wife Iman.

As the world spends time remembering David Bowie, one question emerges – what was his wife Iman’s first year without him like?

“I fell in love with David Jones. Bowie is just a persona. He’s a singer, an entertainer. David Jones is a man I met.”

Iman was always very clear about the fact that she fell in love with her husband – David Jones – the man behind David Bowie, which was just a music persona. As the world spends time remembering David Bowie on the anniversary of his death, the world also thinks about how hard the first year without her husband must have been for Iman.

PEOPLE refers to David Bowie’s wife as “her fierce, trailblazing self.” In the first year since his death, Iman has only spoken about her husband a handful of times. Even in the days before her husband passed away, she spent most of her time paying tribute to Bowie’s memory via social media.

Just a few hours before the death of David Bowie was announced, Iman posted a short and sweet message on Instagram.

“The struggle is real, but so is God.”

And a day before that she posted, “Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”

Iman and her husband David Bowie were often referred to as two teenagers who appeared to be madly in love with each other.

Per PEOPLE, Iman barely made public appearances following the first month of David’s passing. A longtime friend of Iman told PEOPLE she was grieving in private with a small circle of family and friends for support. The friend pointed out the fact that to Iman, the loss of David Bowie was about more than just losing an artist, it was about losing a family member. On January 10 of last year, Iman lost the man she loved.

Iman’s first public statement via social media came in the earlier portion of February. It was simple and can be read below.

A few months after David Bowie passed, Iman suffered another great loss – her mother, Maryan Baadi, passed away in April.

Saddened by death of my mom Maryan Baadi. May Allah grant her the highest jennah. I beg that you respect my family's privacy during our time of grief #ripmaryanbaadi A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Apr 1, 2016 at 4:47am PDT

A few months after Iman’s mother passed away, she posted a tribute in honor of remembering her husband. She posted the tribute on the day that would have been her 24th anniversary with David.

June 6th…., 24th wedding anniversary #foreverlove A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jun 6, 2016 at 3:41am PDT

On Alexandra’s 16th birthday in August of last year, Iman took to social media again. This time it was to wish her daughter a happy birthday both from her and from her late husband David Bowie. On Bowie’s Instagram, she featured a picture of their daughter, herself, David, and David when he was just 16-years-old.

September of 2016 was the first-time Iman spoke publicly about all of the losses.

On January 8, just two days before the anniversary of David Bowie’s death, Iman started posting tributes to her husband on social media in honor of remembering the man he was.

#fbf #imanarchive #BowieForever A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

