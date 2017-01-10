WWE News: New John Cena Movie Means Another Absence From WWE

The WWE was without their biggest star in John Cena for quite a few months in 2016. That was mostly because of outside commitments. There was a John Cena movie shot called The Wall that he starred in with Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass) that is in post-production right now, an appearance in a big-budget comedy movie called Sisters, starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and he filmed his reality series American Grit.

The WWE will now be without him for a part of 2017 as well. A new John Cena movie called The Pact, co-starring Leslie Mann, will be filmed in 2017. This John Cena movie has been on his IMDb page for awhile now but Deadline just reported that Universal has finally greenlit the movie to start filming for an April 20, 2018, release.

The Pact is a movie about three sets of parents who learn that their daughters have made a pact to lose their virginity at their prom. The three parents (John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz) then set out to launch a covert operation to stop their kids from completing their pact. The movie is clearly a comedy and Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon will make it her directorial movie debut.

The article does not say when filming for this John Cena movie will begin but this movie will probably influence many of the plans the WWE has for their superstar. There has been a lot of rumors that the WWE wants to give Cena his 16th world title reign to tie the record currently held by “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

John Cena is currently involved in the main event storyline from SmackDown Live. He returned from filming American Grit and immediately issued a challenge to A.J. Styles for a world title match. He then asked why he thought he could return to the WWE from television and movie work and immediately demand a world title match and explained he could because he is John Cena.

It is an interesting time for Cena. He has been the face of the WWE for 15 years now, longer than Stone Cold Steve Austin was and for longer than Hulk Hogan was. Now that he is about to turn 40 and is appearing in yet another movie, it is time for the company to find his replacement. However, it seems like his current angle is as a confident veteran who wants to prove his time is not over with while showing some slight heel tendencies along the way.

Most experts expect John Cena to win the world title from A.J. Styles at The Royal Rumble at the end of the month, and if not, to win it before WrestleMania. Most people also expect him to fight The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

It wasn’t that long ago that John Cena fought The Rock and accused him of turning his back on the WWE for Hollywood and his movie career. Cena called The Rock a part-timer who didn’t deserve to come back from making a movie and find himself treated royally. Recently, Cena went back on those claims and said he was stupid for saying those things.

RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

That comes down to the fact that A.J. Styles has accused him of the same thing as John Cena movies are becoming more prevalent than WWE runs for the future Hall of Fame wrestler.

No matter when he wins his 16th world title, the schedule for shooting this next John Cena movie will surely affect how long he holds the title and how often he will even appear on WWE television for the 2017 year.

[Featured Image by WWE]