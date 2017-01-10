Seohyun Solo Debut With ‘Don’t Say No’ — Girls’ Generation K-Pop Idol Looks Dazzling In Upcoming Debut’s Teasers [Images]

2016 may have been a prominent year for many K-pop acts, but for some of them, it was only a big year through solo endeavors. One such K-pop act is SM Entertainment girl group So Nyeo Shi Dae (SNSD), better known as Girls’ Generation. Pertaining to said solo endeavors, the members of the most popular girl group in Hallyu history generally pursued singing or acting. Taeyeon, Tiffany, and Hyoyeon pursued the former while Yoona, Yuri, and Sooyoung pursued the latter. As for Sunny, she pursues hosting jobs along with running her own radio show.

A for the maknae of Girls’ Generation Seohyun, she’s a bit more diverse as she comes off as someone who wants to “explore her options” or “do it all.” Initially, she was supposed to be the next member of Girls’ Generation to debut a solo music career. However, Hyoyeon debuted next while Seohyun pursued acting endeavors with a supporting role in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, a guest role in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and finally landing a lead role in Ruby Ruby Love.

After Hyoyeon made her solo debut with “Mystery,” there was no follow-up if Seohyun would still pursue a solo career in K-pop or just stick with acting. That is until recently when it was announced that Seohyun will officially make her solo debut album titled Don’t Say No.

News of Don’t Say No gained more traction when SM Entertainment released numerous images teasing the upcoming album on Girls’ Generation’s official Daum Cafe, the first and most important source to know what is coming up for Girls’ Generation as a girl group or the members individually. According to Soompi, three teaser images were released to build hype for Seohyun’s upcoming debut mini-album. The first and second images showcase Seohyun looking luxurious and sophisticated in black. She is wearing a large sun hat and a long dress. It is supposed to be a representation of American 1930s style.

The third image is very glamorous with a lot of luster. Seohyun is wearing a very glittery outfit with what looks like sparkling broaches on her top. The orange glitter background helps add an ambiance of warmth complimented by her reddish-brown hair. It is unsure if this too represents 1930s American fashion, but it sure does pop with all the lens flares added into it.

Just recently, more teaser images were released for Seohyun’s upcoming solo debut, but more information about her featured title track song was released too. According to AllKpop, its name will be the same as the album which will contain a total of seven songs. It is also a trendy, R&B pop dance number produced by Kenzie and Matthew Tishler. Pertaining to the other six songs on the album, it was revealed Seohyun took part in writing the lyrics for all of them.

K-pop fans, especially those who are Sones (official fan club of Girls’ Generation) and SeoMates (official fan club of Seohyun), will have a lot to look forward to until Seohyun’s debut mini-album drops on January 18. There is still eight more days, meaning SM Entertainment might release more promos and teasers. We still don’t have a full track list, teaser images of the album, or even a teaser snippet of the title track song’s music video. Those will most likely drop before Seohyun’s debut.

[Featured Image by SM Entertainment/Girls’ Generation’s Official Daum Cafe]