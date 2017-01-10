Bella Thorne Shut Down Instagram Comments, Received ‘Death Threats’ After Recent Splits

Bella Thorne loves to put her personal life on social media. But, sometimes, that comes with a cost. The former Disney star revealed that she received death threats on social media after her splits with Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth.

The 19-year-old opened up in a new interview with People about the social media backlash she faced after splitting from actor Gregg Sulkin back in August. Since then, Thorne quickly moved on with both Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey and singer Charlie Puth. But she admits that things don’t always appear as they seem.

“I went through a breakup and that was kind of tough,” Bella admitted. “You know, fans, if you’re just seen with somebody, they think you’re immediately, you gotta be in a relationship with them, which is not true. I hang out all the time with different people that I’m not dating, that I’m just friends with.”

Bella also revealed that she hangs out with guys more than girls because most girls are “too girly” for her. Bella has kept her personal life open on her social media accounts – she’s on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. But even Bell has seen the downside of being open and honest on social media as she opened up about the death threats she received after she was accused of cheating on Tyler Posey with Charlie Puth.

The scandal happened right when Puth, 25, put Thorne on blast after he assumed she was still with her ex-boyfriend, reports E! News. An interview in which Thorne spoke out about Posey when they were dating was recently published in Paper Magazine. In addition, Thorne tweeted some old photos of her and Posey dating with the caption, “Taking a trip down memory lane.”

Thorne and Sulkin, 25, dated for nearly a year after they decided to call it quits. They even released a joint statement to E! News, saying that “things didn’t end up working the way we had hoped,” but that the couple will “always love each other.” Thorne admits the day after their breakup, she woke up to vile and cruel comments about her on social media.

“When I woke up that morning – it f***ing sucks,” she said. “It doesn’t feel good to think that everybody in the world just thinks you’re an absolutely disgusting person and just because I’m somebody where people know my name, it’s so much worse for me.”

Bella’s statements come after she stated on Twitter that she will date as many men and women as she pleases. Over the summer, she admitted to a fan that she’s bisexual and has since been open about it. According to MTV, a user brought up her dating life.

“how many guys can Bella Thorne possibly date in a year,” the person asked.

“Hmm lets count!!!” Thorne responded. “Don’t forget the girls boo!!”

Hmmmm lets count !!! Don't forget the girls boo!! https://t.co/RdPYOLL3pb — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 7, 2017

She made it a point that she loves men and women, and that she won’t be just dating men in the new year. Last month, Bella decided to turn off her Instagram comments after she received snake emojis and cruel comments about her personal life, reports StyleCaster.

In an interview with Playboy, Thorne admitted that she doesn’t let the online trolls and haters get to her.

“People often don’t want to get to know the real you; they only want to get to know the person they think you are,” she said. “For me, that means people are constantly trying to change me, every second of the day, especially on social media. I’m not fed up with social media—I understand it—but people like to comment on how my image is too edgy, that I’m too edgy, and on how they wish I looked. It’s a lot of ‘do this, don’t do that.’ To them I say, f*** off.”

