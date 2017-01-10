Kendall Jenner Returns To Instagram, Shares Golden Globes Photo As Boyfriend Rumors Swirl

Kendall Jenner took a break from social media at the end of last year, but luckily for fans, that break has ended. In recent weeks, the 21-year-old model has been sharing tons of photos with her fans and followers.

As her love life continues to make headlines and puzzle fans, Kendall Jenner is focusing on her booming career in the modeling world. She recently attended an after party for the 2017 Golden Globes, where she and her younger sister, 19-year-old Kylie, looked absolutely stunning.

After attending the event, which took place on Sunday, January 8, Kendall Jenner took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself in a gorgeous orange gown as her sister posed in a silver dress. In the photo, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner sported similar makeup and a nearly identical hairstyle.

In the caption of the photo, Kendall Jenner shared a simple heart.

In recent months, Kendall Jenner has been faced with ongoing rumors in regard to who she may be dating. However, rather than address the rumors, Kendall Jenner has continued to spend time with a number men, including rapper ASAP Rocky, singer Harry Styles and NBA players Jordan Clarkson and Chandler Parsons.

Most recently, it was Parsons that the model was seen with. After ringing in the New Year earlier this month, Kendall Jenner was spotted enjoying a dinner date with Parsons and her friend, Hailey Baldwin, in Los Angeles before hitting up a couple of nightclubs in the area. As TMZ revealed at the time, Kendall Jenner visited Delilah and 1Oak with Parsons after visiting a Bentley dealership with the athlete days prior.

Prior to their evening out, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin were seen sitting in the front row at Parson’s team’s game in Los Angeles.

In the months leading up to Kendall Jenner’s outing with Parsons, she seemed to juggle her time between ASAP Rocky and Jordan Clarkson. After being linked to Clarkson last March, Kendall Jenner was frequently seen with the Los Angeles Lakers player and reportedly got quite cozy with him during an after party for the American Music Awards in November.

“You could see that they’re really into each other and they certainly weren’t hiding it,” an eyewitness told E! News. “They were very touchy-feely!”

“[Kendall Jenner] was laughing the whole time! She was super giddy and loving every minute of it. It was obvious that they have a very playful, fun relationship. They were extremely affectionate and sweet towards one another. It’s obvious he makes her so happy!”

“They both were smiling from ear to ear. You could tell that they didn’t care about anyone else and, to each other, they were the only two in the room,” the eyewitness continued. “Several times it looked like they were going to kiss, but refrained.”

Weeks after Kendall Jenner’s alleged outing with Clarkson, the model was again tied to ASAP Rocky after the two were seen grabbing a bite to eat together at Maestro’s Steakhouse. According to an E! News source, last month, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky arrived at the restaurant in Jenner’s Ferrari.

The outlet went on to reveal that Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky have reportedly been involved in an on-and-off relationship with one another for nearly a year, which has recently intensified.

“[Kendall Jenner] likes him, and he likes her. She is open to dating him exclusively,” the source stated.

