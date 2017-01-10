The Top 10 Best Action Movies Of 2016, As Ranked By Audiences

Some of the best action movies in recent years have been produced in 2016. The list of quality films was so vast that many of the best action movies from 2016 didn’t make the top 10, including Central Intelligence, Suicide Squad, and X-Men: Apocalypse. Using the audience score (listed next to the titles below) from Rotten Tomatoes, the action movies of 2016 listed are ranked according to their popularity among viewers.

The Magnificent Seven: 74

Though most critics and fans agree that this remake doesn’t live up to the original from 1960, it remains a solid and entertaining action flick nonetheless. Starring Christ Pratt and Denzel Washington, The Magnificent Seven enters as number 10 on the list of best action movies.

The Nice Guys: 79

This action-comedy was one of the funniest movies of 2016. Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, and Angourie Rice star in this film based in the ’70s, and it is a throwback to buddy-comedies of yesteryear.

The Accountant: 80

The critics panned this title, but viewers loved it. With a stellar cast composed of J.K. Simmons, Ben Affleck, and Anna Kendrick, it’s easy to ignore the flaws and enjoy this fun-filled action flick.

Star Trek Beyond: 81

This is the third installment of the trilogy-reboot, and the final Star Trek picture to feature the late Anton Yelchin (it also pays tribute to Leonard Nimoy who also passed away before the movie’s release). Out of the entire franchise, this is often referred to as the most fun addition.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: 82

This is number five on the list, and it also marked the return to the wizardry world of J.K. Rowling in 2016. This is the first installment of five movies planned in this new series that takes place in the same world as Harry Potter (but 75 years before he waved his wand). Us Weekly describes why this is one of the best action movies of 2016.

“Rowling, who wrote the screenplay, has layered a sophisticated and surprisingly dark origin story that will appeal more to grown-ups than the younger set…Dozens of fantastic beasts aside, don’t underestimate the power of a real human drama.”

The Jungle Book: 87

Currently streaming on Netflix, this is one of the most popular Disney movies of 2016. The Jungle Book proved that it is possible to create a remake that actually improves on the original. This stunning film features state-of-the-art CGI, and it is one of the most refreshing action movies of 2016.

Doctor Strange: 89

What Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was to action movies of 2014, Marvel’s Doctor Strange was to action movies of 2016—total non-stop fun. Technically tied for the No. 2 spot on the list with two other movies (all with an audience score of 89), Benedict Cumberbatch blew audiences away portraying the powerful sorcerer.

Captain America: Civil War: 89

If Marvel does anything better than creating fun action movies, it’s creating dramatic ones. Viewers were on the edge of their seat waiting to see the two superhero camps battle it out, and the film did not disappoint! With a worldwide gross of over 1.13 billion dollars, this is the top-grossing movie of 2016 out of any genre. Captain America: Civil War is currently streaming on Netflix for those that have not yet seen this exciting film.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: 89

Star Wars’ fanatics (like this reporter) may be upset that this isn’t number one on the list, but it remains one of the most anticipated and popular action movies of 2016. Rogue One did a great job not only as a perfect setup for the original Star Wars trilogy, but it broke new ground as well.

Deadpool: 90

Though some might be surprised that Deadpool comes in at the number one spot, anyone who saw the film won’t be. The only thing more rampant than the action in this movie is the witty one-liners. ReelViews describes why this is one of the most popular action movies of 2016.

“For those who feel superhero films have become stale and predicatable, Deadpool provides as much of a shock to the system as the ice water bucket challenge…Excitement in fan circeles about Deadpool is understandable: this is a different kind of movie. The only rule it adheres to is that tropes are made to be eviscerated, turned on their heads, and trampled over.”

OTHER MOVIES ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR

The Five Best Horror Movies For New Year’s Eve To Say Goodbye To 2016

The Best Movies On Netflix And Hulu To Give You A Boost

The Top 10 Best Highly-Rated Action Movies On Netflix

The Best Action Movies New To Netflix For January

Best Action Movies On Netflix For Thrill-Seekers

[Featured Image by 20th Century Fox]