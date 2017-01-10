Alexis Sky Sex Tape: Explicit Video Allegedly Shows Rapper Fetty Wap And His Ex-Girlfriend

Alexis Sky could be creating a major headache for Fetty Wap, with rumors that a sex tape of the couple has leaked to the internet.

Although rapper Fetty Wap ended his relationship with the Instagram model many months ago, the fallout still appears to be reaching him, with reports this week that an explicit video of the pair has started to spread online. Although the details are not entirely clear, several celebrity news outlets are now reporting on the video and some have even linked to snippets of the alleged tape.

Word of Alexis Sky’s alleged sex tape was first shared by the Shade Room, claiming that the explicit video did indeed feature Fetty Wap and that it was already released to the internet.

“Roommates get ready for this tea! So how about a little birdie revealed to The Shade Room that Fetty Wap and his ex Alexis Sky have a sex tape being shopped around–and by shopped around, we mean leaked! Head over to our Snapchat to catch a glimpse of what’s to come! Snapchat: TheShadeRoom”

Some links to the alleged sex tape have already circulated online, though it’s not clear if any are confirmed to be authentic.

This is not the first time that Alexis Sky has bared all for the internet. Last year, the Instagram model was seen in naked photos that were somehow uploaded to her social media page. The picture remained visible for several hours before being taken down.

The full naked picture somehow showed up on her Instagram page.

.@FettyWap's stock market side hustle earned him millions last year https://t.co/EpEqxvRiYA pic.twitter.com/jvybjqq3Oo — RealTalk on UPROXX (@RealTalkUPROXX) January 8, 2017

The picture allegedly showed a naked Alexis Sky taking a picture in front of a mirror. It’s not clear how that photo ended up on Instagram, whether it was an intentional act, an accident, or the act of some kind of hacker who gained access to her page.

Alexis Sky gained fame for her relationship with Fetty Wap that started in 2015. Although there were rumors that the two might be getting engaged, they abruptly split in April of last year.

In a series of messages posted to Twitter, Alexis Sky explained that both sides bore some responsibility for the split.

“No more 1738,” she wrote before eventually deleting the tweet (via XXL). “I’m not going to play victim. I did some f***** up s*** too and said some f***** up s*** but I kept it 100 the whole time.”

In a strange coincidence, news of Alexis Sky’s sex tape hit the internet at almost the exact same time as a different explicit video from Fetty Wap’s current girlfriend, another Instagram model named Slevin Monroe.

Details of this video were light, but alleged links to the footage were shared among many celebrity gossip sites.

Like Alexis Sky, Slevin Monroe isn’t shy for attention. She has shared a number of racy pictures, but in an interview with HD-Body, Monroe said it took her a while to build up her confidence.

“ I’m from New York. I was born and raised in Harlem, a neighborhood in Manhattan,” she said. “Before my modeling I was just a regular girl with insecurities.”

Monroe, who has a big following online, added that she puts in a lot of hard work to maintain her figure.

“I try to eat clean and organic as possible,” she said. “I’ve been going to the gym 3 days a week with a goal to be more toned. I’m on a good way to achieve that.”

With both Slevin Monroe and Alexis Sky seeing sex tape leaks within a few days, it might be a difficult week for Fetty Wap. So far, the “Trap Queen” rapper has yet to make a public statement about the alleged videos.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]