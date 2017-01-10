Kenya Moore On Matt Jordan After ‘RHOA’ Altercation: ‘He Is Not A Monster’

Kenya Moore seemed a little scared to host the club opening in Charlotte for Peter Thomas, as Matt Jordan had been invited as well on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Surprisingly, Kenya had agreed that it was alright for Matt to make an appearance, but she later revealed that it was frightening for her that he was present because he had been sending her scary messages.

So when Matt showed up at the club and stuck his head inside of Kenya’s car, she freaked out. And this resulted in a violent altercation, where Jordan struck Kenya’s driver. As Moore hinted, she had no idea what he was capable of because he had just texted her that he would make her regret things and to not contact the police.

According to a new Bravo report, Kenya Moore is now opening up about what was going through her mind when Jordan showed up. As she explains to Bravo, things happened so fast and she didn’t know how to react. He did put his head inside the car to confront Kenya, but the driver may have panicked and started rolling up his window to protect himself and Moore. Jordan got curious and hit the driver. And this was the first time that Kenya Moore had seen him hit someone.

“I have never seen him strike anyone. I knew he was angry because he drove hours to get there when his ticket was cancelled. After reading his texts, I didn’t know his state of mind, so I didn’t want any altercation. When Matt approached the car, I didn’t think it would end well,” Kenya Moore explains on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, revealing that she had no idea that he would actually hit someone.

Plus, she had never seen him get violent with a person. Of course, Moore had already seen him punch her garage door, which left her scared on her own property. And on next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans will see how he went back on Kenya Moore’s property and kicked in her garage door once again and even broke her car.

“It’s hard to watch these scenes and was even harder for me to live through them as this was a man I was in love with. Even though I have not spoken to Matt in a while, he came to my house when he heard I was possibly hurt by trespassers last week. I wasn’t home, but his mother reached out to me for him to make sure I was not hurt,” Kenya Moore explains on her Bravo blog, revealing that he’s not a bad guy even though he does scare her a bit.

“Even though I would never make any excuses for violent or verbally abusive behavior, this show of genuine care has made me see he is not a monster. But be clear, no woman should accept any person who makes them feel threatened or nervous in any way. I feel justified in my decision to leave the relationship,” Moore continues on her blog, revealing that he is getting the help he needs.

It is awesome to see that he reached out to her to make sure she was alright after trespassers entered her property a few weeks ago, where she confronted them with a gun. Even though he has been aggressive with her, it’s clear that he still loves and cares for her even though he can’t be with her.

