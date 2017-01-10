Nicole Trunfio Almost Nude Avatar For Golden Globes, Is She Putting On Weight?

After stunning the world in an barely there dress at a Golden Globes after-party, Nicole Trunfio on Monday shared evidence of having consumed food that goes contrary to her slender figure. This was at the LAX airport where she spoiled herself by having a burger and a drink. Evidence of the food she obtained from In-N-Out, a famous fast food joint in California, was posted on her Instagram account. In the photo, the model can be seen trying to hold a drink as she balances a burger on her lap.

This might be shocking considering the efforts she puts to maintaining a slender figure. After giving birth to a baby boy in early 2015, the model disclosed that she had regained her pre-pregnancy shape with the aid of a corset.

“I wore a wrap and binded stomach straight after giving birth 24/7 for three months,” Nicole revealed to The Hype, an E! show, at the Elle Style Awards in November 2015.

Earlier, Nicole Trunfio attended the Golden Globes in an almost nude dress during an after-party hosted by Warner Brothers. Nicole Trunfio had caught the attention of the world with a sheer black dress that she wore. Even more audacious than the fact that it was mostly lace, the black sheer dress had a plunging neckline and a high crotch split. The only item that protected the modesty of the Australian in the see-through were black high-waisted briefs. Pairing the gown was a fur wrap. As for footwear, she wore strappy black stilettos which helped make her legs look longer. Finishing off the class Hollywood glamor style were diamond earrings. The former mentor on Face Australia also wore deep red lipstick.

Old Hollywood vibes @instylemagazine #goldenglobes ????????????@monicarosestyle A photo posted by Nicole Trunfio (@nictrunfio) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

But if she looked alluring as Nicole Trunfio attends the Golden Globes almost nude, it was the result of hard work and a long day of frustrations. The model had earlier in the day shared her frustrations on Instagram in which she revealed that she couldn’t decide what to wear.

“Can’t decide what to wear,” she wrote on Instagram as she showed a collection of clutches and designer dresses.

Her wardrobe dilemma was solved soon after, and the Australian model even got to post videos of her having a good time with fellow Aussie, Shanina Shaik.

Despite the hosting of the ceremony being described as bland, the 2017 Golden Globes had their special moments. The most political moment came from Meryl Streep who received the Cecil B. Demille lifetime achievement award. While accepting the award, she expressed her disappointment with the President-elect Donald Trump for having mocked a physically-challenged reporter of the New York Times.

“This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Streep warned.

While she was applauded by some, commentators on the conservative side were quick to criticize her. The President-elect also didn’t mince his words by calling her as one of the most overrated actresses of her times. This led to the trending hash tag on Twitter #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated.

Our constitution.#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 9, 2017

The 2017 Golden Globes also marked the first time that Brad Pitt appeared in public following the split with Angelina Jolie. At the ceremony, he had a small role to introduce a clip for Moonlight, the film that had clinched the Best Motion Picture Drama award.

And as far as controversies go, 2017’s Golden Globes awards ceremony had its fair share when former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager mentioned a fictitious movie called Hidden Fences while interviewing on the red carpet. Later Michael Keaton said the same thing as Jenna onstage. While there is no movie called Hidden Fences, there is one titled Hidden Figures and another one titled Fences, both starring African-Americans.



[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]