Steve Martin, Father Of Four-Year-Old Daughter, Deletes Sexist Tweet About Carrie Fisher After Backlash

Steve Martin came under fire for deleting his tweet about Carrie Fisher following her death, according to Mediaite. Twitter users have used the social media platform to pay their respects and write tributes to the late Star Wars star, but not everything went smoothly.

Steve Martin is in hot water for deleting his Twitter tribute to Fisher, in which he described the late actress as a “beautiful creature.” Although the comedian has since deleted the tweet, Twitter users have screenshots of the tweet.

In the controversial tweet, Steve Marin wrote that Fisher was “the most beautiful creature I had ever seen” and added that she also “turned out to be witty and bright as well.” Some users thought the comedian’s tweet was too sexist and said it’s promoting misogyny in Hollywood.

Fisher’s fans rallied against Steve Martin’s tweet and said the late Star Wars actress never liked to be characterized as a “beautiful creature” who just happened also to be smart. The comedian quickly took down the tweet.

But that didn’t stop Fisher’s fans, who now appear to be angrier at Steven Martin for deleting the tweet. The Bowfinger actor hasn’t publicly mentioned the incident since, and has only made two tweets in the meantime, both off-topic.

And although Steve Martin has his supporters, including a writer at the Huffington Post who argued that “men are supposed to appreciate women” and that “when Steve Martin found Carrie Fisher beautiful, he was responding also to [her] spirit,” the majority of commentators seem to agree that the actor’s comments about Carrie Fisher were inappropriate and sexist, especially given the fact that Fisher was a staunch feminist in her lifetime.

Interestingly, most Fisher’s fans seem to be more upset that Steve Martin deleted the tweet than that he had posted it in the first place. Fisher, best known for her role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, passed away at the age of 60-years-old in late December, 2016, a few days after she suffered a heart attack on a flight. The actress’s distraught mother, fellow actress Debbie Reynolds, passed away one day later.

Steve Martin has to be even more careful about sexism and misogyny now that he has a young daughter. In fact, the comedian became a first-time father at 67-years-old a little more than four years ago, according to Vanity Fair.

Steve Martin, who’s now 71-years-old, only recently opened up about becoming a father later in life. The comedian, who welcomed his daughter with wife Anne Stringfield in December, 2012, admitted in his interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph that it’s “fantastic.”

“Oh, it’s fantastic — you have all the time in the world. You’re all set and secure in life, and you’re not building your career, so you have a lot of time.”

Although Steve Martin became a real-life dad only recently, he has had decades to master his parenting skills. In 1991, the comedian portrayed the father of a girl getting married at 20-years-old in Father of the Bride.

Twelve years later, Steve Martin was cast in Cheaper by the Dozen, where he played the father of as many as 12 kids. While it’s certainly easier to be raising only one daughter, the comedian told the newspaper that since his daughter was born, whose name has never been disclosed to the public, he has revisited his priorities in life.

“When I was younger, I was selfish and focused on my career. Now I’m just hanging around the house playing with [my daughter]. It’s great.”

Steve Martin, who has previously joked his daughter’s name was Conquistador, revealed the kind of films he was drawn to as a child, and they mainly turned out to be sentimental movies. Although the actor has played a few father roles, he says that he never wanted to make being a father-figure his signature thing. The actor also realizes that he’s not an action star.

And while neither being an onscreen dad nor carrying a gun in a movie excited him, Steve Martin admits he was more of a sentimental movie kind of a guy.

“People respond to those films.”

